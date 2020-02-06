Views of marijuana use in our society are ever evolving. In some parts of the country, you can casually walk into a store and purchase it for recreational use. Other parts of the country will still throw someone in jail for possessing trace amounts of the substance.
Texas seems to be walking a fine line between both sides of this issue. Recently, the state passed a bill (House Bill 3703) which has made it legal for medical marijuana containing low levels of THC to be prescribed to people who suffer from epilepsy, cancer, and autism. Furthermore, the state of Texas has enacted a bill (House Bill 1325) that legalizes the production and regulation of hemp with a THC concentration less than .03%.
What does this mean for your marijuana charge?
Well, in order for the State to prosecute an individual who has been charged with such a crime, they have to make sure that the THC concentration in the substance is less than .03%. Testing marijuana to make sure it contains less than this amount of THC is incredibly burdensome for every county and there is no telling how many arrests for marijuana occur throughout the state. This new law has made it very difficult for the state to prosecute these types of cases, so much so that your local District Attorney’s office may not even want to fool with it.
So, if you have been arrested or charged with a marijuana crime you may be in luck. If you have a defense attorney savvy enough to navigate your case through these new marijuana laws, that attorney may be able to work something out that is extremely favorable for your case. If you are in need of such services, please get in touch with me.