In this Nov. 11, 1983, file photo, Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton, right, puts a hook shot up and over the outstretched hand of Houston Rocket center Ralph Sampson during the first period of an NBA basketball game at the Summit in Houston. Eaton, the 7-foot-4 shot-blocking king who twice was the NBA’s defensive player of the year during his career with the Utah Jazz, has died, the team said Saturday. He was 64.