When we moved to Tyle, I was faced with a gardening challenge — most of the yard was shady! I love flowers but knew nothing about what would grow in the shade and still bring color to the yard. I began my research.
The first thing I found out was that there are many plants that thrive in low light. Some, such as Azaleas and Camellias produce abundant flowers once or twice a year and come in many different colors. However, most shade lovers are primarily shades of green. I decided right away that I would need to add interest to my garden with a variety of shades of green and different textures.
Perennials such as elephant ears and cast iron plants (Aspidistra) have large, bold leaves that will make a statement in a shady spot. As a contrast, consider adding the delicate looking leaves of ferns which come in many different cultivars (varieties) resulting in quite a bit of variety, still with just shades of green.
Plants with variegated leaves really stand out, adding yellow or white to the shady garden. Consider varieties of hostas planted in groupings or as a border in your shady garden. An added benefit of planting hostas is that they will send up spikes of flowers in the late summer to add a little color. Liriope, also known as monkey grass, is another option that comes in several varieties including variegated liriope. It produces lilac-colored flowers in summer to brighten up your garden.
For an intentional splash of color, there are some annuals, perennials and bulbs that do well in East Texas. Impatiens and begonias are annuals, which means you will have to replant them each year, but they can add a rich array of color to a shade garden, making them well worth the effort. Some perennial varieties of columbine do well in East Texas, including “Texas Gold” Columbine. For more information on this Texas Superstar, visit https://agrilife.org/etg/2012/04/05/texas-gold-columbine-a-treasure-for-the-garden/.
One of my favorite “bulbs” (corms) for shady gardens are caladiums. They have attractive leaves that range from variegated shades of green to pinks and bright reds. They will need to be dug up and stored for the winter, but if you are willing to do so, they will grow well for years to come.
And, there are many other plants that will also work well. Some of these are discussed in the article “Shady Characters You Want in Your Garden” located at https://agrilife.org/etg/2013/06/17/shady-characters-you-want-in-your-garden/.
Even though my garden is mostly shade, I have learned that I can have a beautiful garden complete with flowers. Now to the planning and planting.