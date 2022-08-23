Since I was born and raised in West Texas, I have an appreciation for the beautiful east Texas landscape. I have three favorite plants which thrive in my shady east Texas yard, which are was myrtle, nandina and hosta.
Wax myrtle, myrica cerifera, is native to the South. It is a multi-trunked evergreen shrub, which does well in USDA hardiness zones 7-10. It can grow to a height of 20 feet and a width of 10 feet. Wax myrtles can be used as a screen, hedge, or trimmed as a tree, and they do well in sun as well as shade. Their leaves are aromatic and repel pests, including mosquitoes, and it does not normally have insect or disease problems.
I also like nandina domestica, or heavenly bamboo. It is also an evergreen shrub, and can grow as large as 8 feet high and 3 feet wide. This shrub is a native of Asia, and does well in zones 6-9. This shrub provides year-round visual interest, with leaves with reddish new growth, as well as some red leaves and berries in the Fall and Winter. My nandinas grow well in shade, as well as sun, and also do not have pest or disease problems.
Since my yard is heavily shaded, another of my favorites is the hosta, or plantain lily. This low-growing perennial is also a native of Asia, and, even though it produces flowers during the summer, it is mainly known for it’s beautiful foliage. It grows from a bulb, likes good organic fertile soil, and requires very little maintenance. Hostas are very hardy and, since their clumps get bigger, they can be divided, preferably during the Spring or the Fall. Their foliage dies back when they are dormant during the Winter, then new shoots come up in late Spring. They are available in several different green, gray, and yellow colors, and different foliage sizes, and they look good mixed with ferns in the landscape. They can be prone to damage by slugs.
These favorite plants of mine do well in my shaded east Texas yard and provide interest during most of the year.