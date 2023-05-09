Smith County Master Gardener Association
The Smith County Master Gardeners mark the return of their Spring Home Garden Tour this year. The Garden Tour began in 2002 as the brain child of two Master Gardeners, Pat Massad and Kathy Moore who organized the tour that year to showcase the gardens of five other Master Gardeners. The gardens ranged from an elegant city garden to a large country garden with a prominent water feature. Almost 500 people attended this first tour and the group made the garden tour an annual event.
Since then the tour has included not only the gardens of other Master Gardeners, but also other outstanding private gardens in Tyler and the surrounding area. Some of the gardens have been the work of professional landscapers, while others are the creation of the homeowners who have used their own creative minds and sweat equity into creating a beautiful landscape. Some of the gardens have been part of large estates and covered several acres, while others have been small, pocket-sized gardens that fit neatly into a small city lot. Whatever the size, the garden tour attendees have appreciated the variety of plants, the interesting garden art and the impressive landscape features that have been on display.
The Garden Tour is the work of a dedicated committee that begins looking for gardens almost as soon as the current year’s tour is over. We find gardens through referrals, tips from landscapers and nursery owners and sometimes just driving around and peering through backyard fences! (The Garden Tour committee members are nothing if not intrepid!). After the gardens are chosen, the marketing people start their work: writing descriptions of the gardens, as well as educational articles for the garden tour guidebook and developing the publicity for the tour. Other committee members sell ads for the Garden Tour Guide and get the rest of the Master Gardener organization to volunteer to check tickets or be garden docents on the day of the tour. The Garden Tour is truly the work of the entire Master Gardener organization.
“It is, after all, the most wonderful time of the year for green thumbs,” says Smith County Master Gardener, Linda Munn, encouraging people to attend the group’s popular Spring Garden Tour, back after a four-year pause following Covid and an historic artic weather event. “We are using Master Gardeners, who are opening up their yards so people can see what works for our area,” Munn says. “We are trying to get back to basics … to help people get the right plants for the right places and show them different ways to landscape. We’re excited.”
Tours featuring six unique properties are set for 9 a.m. to 3 p/m/, on Saturday, May 20, rain or shine. Tickets are $20 per person and available for purchase at www.txmg.org/smith/events .