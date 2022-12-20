How holiday foods would be different without the honeybee.
The end of the year holidays are a perfect time to gather with friends and family to enjoy hearty meals and decadent deserts. However, many foods that are typically enjoyed during the holiday season would look strikingly different (and may not even exist) without the work of honeybees.
Let’s start off with the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. During the holiday season, a type of potato pancake, the latke, is very popular. Latkes can be either sweet or savory and are served with a variety of condiments and toppings ranging from jams and jellies to fried pork and cheese. What does the honeybee have to do with latkes? Well, latkes are most often served with sour cream and apple sauce and made with onions. Farmers rely on the honeybee to pollenate apple trees as well as crops such as alfalfa to feed dairy cows. The honeybee also pollinates the onion crops and creates higher yields during harvest.
During the Chinese New Year it is customary to display and eat tangerines and oranges. They are said to bring good luck and prosperity for the New Year. Oranges are the perfect fruit for sharing with friends and family. However, without the honeybees certain varieties of oranges wouldn’t exist at all. They simply wouldn’t fruit.
Now, what about fall and winter holidays in the US without pumpkin pie? And just imagine the pandemonium if coffee shops and creameries didn’t kick off fall with their pumpkin spice offerings! What would happen to these delights if the honeybee disappeared? Well, the pie crust would remain but the pumpkin and all that pumpkin spice would simply not exist. Oh and say good bye to those cute fall decorations and jack-o-lanterns too. Halloween just wouldn’t bee the same!
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire? Not without the honeybee. Many of our favorite holiday foods just wouldn’t be the same without these sweet pollinators. Honeybees are facing a toxic problem caused, in part, by over use of pesticides.
Here are some way you can help. Bees rely on nectar and pollen from flowers and trees for their survival. When flowers are scarce, bees can starve. By planting a pollinator garden you are ensuring them a food source, just be sure to stay away from pesticides. www.etba.info; www.nativewildscapes.com; www.texasbeekeepers.org
Support your local beekeepers. Buying local honey supports local beekeepers and their bees. It also improves the environmental health of your own community as well as your own physical health. Raw honey is un-heated so it retains all of its antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and natural flavor. If you want to be a “hands on” helper, you can become a backyard beekeeper. There are local bee clubs and beekeepers that offer classes and mentorship. It is a rewarding way to increase the bee population in your community and your garden will flourish! You can look up local bee clubs and they can provide you with a list of beekeepers in your area. www.etba.info
Happy holidays! Eat, drink and bee merry!