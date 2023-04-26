Smith County Master Gardener Association
Looking for a way to water your landscape plants and gardens without an exorbitant water bill? Join the growing number of people who are capturing rainwater. Captured rainwater brings nutrients to plants that are not found in city water. Rainwater is good for plants because it is free of salts and other minerals that harm root growth. As rainwater percolates into the soil, it forces salts down and away from root zones, allowing roots to grow better and making plants more drought tolerant. Efficient water use is increasingly important throughout Texas. With the growing population and limited supply of both groundwater and surface water, homeowners must use water wisely. Rainwater harvesting is an innovative Earth-Kind approach to this important environmental issue. Harvesting rainwater for home landscape use saves money by reducing your water bill, reduces demand on municipal water supplies, makes efficient use of valuable natural resource, reduces flooding, erosion and the contamination of surface water with sediments, fertilizers and pesticides in rainfall run-off
Rising costs of providing water by centralized water systems or by well drilling is also directing more people to consider the option of rainwater harvesting. Usually some part of Texas is under drought conditions causing municipal water restrictions, preventing outdoor watering of any kind in the most severe situations.
Our ancestors knew the value of rainwater as they settled this state and most had cisterns to collect the rain for use in the home. Predictions of a trend toward a drier, hotter climate in Texas within the next 15 years along with the ever growing population’s need for water is creating a renewed interest in rainwater harvesting.
It is easy to estimate how much rainwater you can collect from a catchment surface (any surface used to collect rainwater such as a roof) with the following calculation:
Catchment area (sq ft) x rainfall (inches) x 0.6 = Harvested Rainwater (gallon)
Directions for building a rainwater catchment container out of a 35 gallon barrel are available through Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, Smith County office located at 1517 W. Front St, Ste 116, Tyler TX. It is easy to assemble and would make a great family project on a weekend morning. Additional rainwater harvesting information can be found at rainwaterharvesting.tamu.edu. For people interested in a more complex rainwater collection system, the Texas Water Development Board’s web site, http://www.twdb.texas.gov/ provides a list of installers and sources of materials.
How much in-house water do you use? Check your water bill to see how much water you consume each months. Many homes use about 100 gallons a day. Some interesting percentages of how water is consumed within a home: Toilet, 26%, Kitchen, 5%, Laundry 9%, Cleaning 2% and Lawn, 35%. Grassy lawns create the greatest water demand for homeowners. Many landscape designers now encourage people to design their landscapes with beds using native perennials adapted to the area and eliminating much of the grass lawns, thus decreasing the need for extensive irrigation.