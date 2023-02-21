It seems everywhere I go lately, everyone is talking about the same thing. It’s not politics (thank goodness) or the Astros (though they’re a close second) — it’s trees.
Never in my life have I heard so many people talking about trees. And as the seasons have changed, the conversations have changed as well.
Following the devastating Winter Storm Uri, so many people were talking about the extensive damage to their trees and wondering if they would survive that historic storm.
With the spring, and especially following the severe storm last April that hit our beautiful Azalea District particularly hard, the conversations turned to downed limbs and trees and the vast damage they caused.
And then came summer. The drought — combined with one of the hottest summers on record — was the death knell for many of our east Texas trees and precipitated discussions about arborists, tree removal services and stump grinders.
I’ve lost count of the conversations I’ve overheard where people were comparing their number of trees lost like some sad competition. And the saddest of all the conversations were those that depicted the loss of a treasured tree in a manner akin to the loss of an old friend.
In many ways, a beloved tree is much like an old friend. Often with us through the decades and the changing seasons of life, many of our trees represent a link to the past, having been planted by a much-loved parent or grandparent.
For some, the same trees they climbed as children provided the branches that held the swings for their own children. Now that it’s fall, the debate has shifted to what trees should be planted to replace those we’ve lost. One of the best places to look for Texas-tough trees is the Texas Superstar program, which includes only plants “specially recognized for superior performance in tough growing conditions in Texas.” These six trees made the cut:
- Basham’s Party Pink Crapemyrtle (Lagerstroemia indica x Lagerstroemia fauriei ‘Basham’s Party Pink’) — This small to medium deciduous tree can be grown as a single or multiple trunk tree and blooms best in full sun.
- Possum Haw Deciduous Holly (Ilex decidua) — This deciduous large woody shrub or small tree displays brilliant red or orange berries throughout the winter.
- Shantung Maple (Acer truncatum) — This ornamental deciduous maple has beautiful late-fall foliage.
- Lacey Oak (Quercus glaucoides) — This deciduous small oak is best suited to the western two-thirds of the state.
- Chinese Pistache (Pistacia chinensis) — This medium deciduous tree is described as a “near perfect shade tree for one-story buildings.”
- Chinkapin Oak (Quercus muehlenbergii) — This large deciduous shade tree is heat and drought-tolerant.
For much more information on these Texas Superstar trees and other plants, visit https://texassuperstar.com . Fall is the best time of year to plant trees. Time to stop talking and start digging.