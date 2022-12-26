The Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue to honor Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki prior to their game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Nowitzki statue depicts his famous one-legged jumper, a shot that changed the game. He was a unicorn when he got to the U.S.; a 7-footer who could shoot, pass and dribble and wasn’t just a back-to-the-basket guy. Now, those skills aren’t rare to see in big men. They’re basically required.
The tributes for Notwitzki officially started in 2019 with Dirk Nowitzki Way, a street that was renamed in Dallas to honor the greatest Mavericks player of all time. Then in January, the Mavs retired his No. 41 jersey. Then in September, Germany retired the No. 14 jersey he wore for his country.
Then a few days ago, he was listed as a finalist for the National Basketball Hall of Fame.
And now a nearly 24-foot statue on the plaza south of the arena, unveiled on a chilly but sunny morning.
“It was emotional,” said Nowitzki, the only NBA player to spend all 21 seasons with the same franchise. “When the thing went up, felt like the sun was just perfect today, just shining right on it.”
The biggest of those multiple moments honoring Nowitzki’s career came on the 11th anniversary of the only other Christmas home game for the Mavericks.
Nowitzki was the face of the franchise then, opening defense of the club’s only NBA title in the lockout-delayed 2011-12 season.
The new face, 23-year-old star guard Luka Doncic, watched the ceremony from just behind Nowitzki with several teammates and coach Jason Kidd.
Sculptor Omri Amrany has created statues of other retired NBA stars in Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal. He worked mostly with Nowitzki mentor Holder Geschwindner, who shaped the 7-foot German’s one-legged fadeaway.
Nowitzki’s family came from Germany along with Gershwindner, and the 44-year-old couldn’t say enough times what it meant to have his mom and dad witness the ceremony.
Nowitzki is sixth on the career scoring list with 31,560 points and the leader in every other significant offensive category for the Mavericks. He is a consultant for owner Mark Cuban and spends most of his time in Dallas with his wife, Jessica, and three children.
As the three-year statue project dragged on, Nowitzki pondered the theme that would accompany the base. When it came time to decide, he said he got lucky in picking something with 21 letters, matching his 21 seasons with the Mavericks.
“Loyalty never fades away.”