LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Luka Doncic has put on some of the best shows in the bubble.
Without another one today, the show may be over.
Facing first-round playoff elimination, Doncic might be down to his final day at Disney in today’s Game 6.
Dallas trails the Los Angeles Clippers 3-2 and appears to be in a tough predicament.
Not only will the Mavericks be playing again without Kristaps Porzingis, who is out with a knee injury, but they have to slow down a No. 2-seeded Clippers team that crushed them 154-111 in Game 5 on Tuesday after Paul George snapped out of a prolonged slump.
The Clippers were then one of the teams that expressed frustrations the next night at the leaguewide meeting that followed the three game postponements, but eventually decided they wanted to stay and play.
“We’re obviously fully committed to winning a championship here,” George said, “but we just want everything to be basically on the same page with everything else, and everything to pretty much fall in line with what’s going on, like I said, inside and outside of the bubble.”
Doncic, who has battled a sprained left ankle, had 22 points and eight rebounds. That’s not bad, but it was far off the 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists he had in Game 4, when he made the winning 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer as Dallas tied the series.
The winner of that series faces the winner of the Denver-Utah series.
The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard has scored 30 or more points in the last four games, tied for the longest streak in his career and matching Elton Brand for the second-longest in the team’s postseason history. His low game in the series is the 29 he scored in the opener.
George acknowledged the stress and depression he felt earlier and it possibly contributed to his 10-for-47 shooting in Games 2-4. But he looked sharp and relaxed with a 35-point performance in Game 5.
Dallas’ Porzingis missed the previous two games and on Friday the Mavericks said he would be out for the rest of the series because of torn cartilage in his right knee. They aren’t ruling the 7-foot-3 star out for the postseason yet as he considers treatment options.
The Mavericks had one of the NBA’s most explosive offenses, but no team is potent enough to win when it allows 63% shooting like they did in Game 5.