Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Windy. Showers early, with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy. Showers early, with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.