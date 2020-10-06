ASSOCIATED PRESS
Right tackle Cade Mays and No. 14 Tennessee are about to add another juicy chapter to a Southeastern Conference football soap opera.
The Knoxville native will start for the Volunteers (2-0) on Saturday against third-ranked Georgia after making his last start for the Bulldogs on New Year’s Day to kick off this year. He left Georgia so he could return home to play with his younger brother for the program his father once was a team captain.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday he didn’t have a sense that Mays was unhappy during the two seasons he spent with the Bulldogs.
“Cade did a tremendous job for us,” Smart said. “I have a lot of respect for Cade as a player and as a person. All I can say about him is he’s no longer with us. I look forward to the matchup. He’s is a really good football player and one of the toughest players I’ve been around. I look forward to the matchup.”
Mays announced his decision to transfer to Tennessee in January, after his parents, Kevin and Melinda Mays, sued the University of Georgia in December for an incident two years ago where the lineman’s father lost part of his little finger after it was caught in a chair at a recruits’ dinner at Sanford Stadium.
An attorney who helped Mays win a waiver appeal from the NCAA to play immediately told the Knoxville newspaper in August it was a “toxic environment” at Georgia.
“I know coaches in the SEC will do anything they can to get their guys eligible,” Smart said Monday when asked about that comment. “ That’s their decision.”
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said he had no idea what Mays and his attorney referred to when asked about how the lineman described what he was dealing with at Georgia.
“I was not involved in those conversations,” Pruitt said.
What the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Mays thinks about the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry and his part is not known. Tennessee has not made Mays available this fall, and Mays only made his season debut with the Vols last weekend in a win over Missouri.
Originally, Mays was headed to Tennessee all along.
He committed in July 2015 only to decommit Nov. 7, 2017, five days before the Vols fired coach Butch Jones setting off a search that cost then-athletic director John Currie his job before replacement Phillip Fulmer hired Pruitt. Mays signed with Georgia, which reached the national championship game that season.