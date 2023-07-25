East Texans hoping for greater internet access across the region are encouraged to attend a Tuesday meeting regarding the state’s internet expansion plan.
Broadband internet accessibility, quality and affordability are some of the topics residents will have the chance to discuss with the Texas Broadband Development Office. The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Longview University Center, 3201 N Eastman Rd.
Dr. Evan Dolive, executive director of the Greater Longview United Way, is working with the Broadband Development Office to conduct the meeting.
“Our area, the upper east region of Texas, is one of the least connected areas in the entire state,” Dolive said. “Public feedback will directly inform the Broadband Development Office. … It’s just a way to hear the public’s thoughts on what the issues are when it comes to internet connectivity and how to best utilize state and federal funds to make those connections happen.”
The agency hopes to hear from residents who lack internet access, have poor internet speeds or who are concerned about the cost of internet services available to them. Dolive said residents in rural parts of Upshur, Gregg and surrounding counties are especially asked to speak up.
The agency will distribute funds to build broadband internet infrastructure statewide based on public input, Dolive said. Broadband internet is high-speed internet.
“We need to know how best we can petition Austin with the Broadband Development Office to make sure funds come here to help address the needs with digital inclusion,” Dolive said.
Nearly $5 billion in state and federal funding are available for high-speed internet expansion in Texas. During the legislative session, Texas lawmakers set aside $1.5 billion for internet improvements statewide, according to the Texas Tribune. The state will get $3.3 billion from the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.
Community meetings with the agency are taking place across the state in August.
Residents are asked to register for the Tuesday meeting by visiting www.bit.ly/TxBDOPublicMeetings. Those who can’t sign up online can register by calling the Greater Longview United Way at 903-758-0191.
The East Texas Council of Governments has been working for years to expand broadband internet connectivity in Gregg County. The council helps 14 east Texas counties develop plans for transportation, public safety and commerce.
As of June 2020, major swaths of Gregg County were unserved or underserved by internet providers. Those regions were shown on a map in the council’s internet expansion plan. The Gregg County Commissioner’s Court approved the plan a year ago.
No internet expansion plans are in the works for Upshur County, according to the council’s website. The agency’s maps show that most of the county already has access to high-speed internet.
The internet service data on the maps is self-reported by internet providers, and the council says the data may not always be accurate.