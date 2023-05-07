Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.