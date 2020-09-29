Imagine driving to a much anticipated event in downtown Longview, maybe Downtown Live or the Christmas parade. You stop for a red light. Your foot’s on the accelerator because you can’t wait to get there. Minutes go by and the light’s still red. Minutes turn to hours, then days and months. The light stays red and you sit there.
“I’m ready to go but somebody else is in the driver’s seat,” said Melida Heien, Longview’s Main Street coordinator, describing the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on holiday season events that have been an integral part of the city’s year but sit in a cloud of uncertainty.
As the governor’s orders restricting numbers at public gatherings remain in effect, the events that draw residents to the city’s heart continue to drop off the calendar. In late September, Heien announced cancellation of this fall’s Downtown Live concert series. The Friday night events drew 300 to 800 people. The spring Downtown Live season also fell victim to Covid-19 restrictions as did the Wine Swirl and October’s Artwalk.
At this writing, a question mark was parked beside the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, an event Heien initiated, and the annual Christmas parade.
“Some of the things I really don’t have answers for but that’s okay. This is the year of not having answers for anything,” she said.
People want things to happen downtown, she said, but she must weigh the consequences of large gatherings, known to be among the things that cause Covid to spread, and above all, “How do I make it safe?”
As she searches for alternative ways to stage the holiday gatherings, she asks herself questions such as how crowds can socially distance at a parade knowing it’s human nature to want to be together.
“I really don’t want to,” she said of requiring separation. “I don’t want to fight what's inherent in each of us. It doesn’t make me very happy.”.
In September, she still held out hope the parade and tree lighting would happen and declared she did not want a “poor substitute.”
Tiffany Jehorek, director of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and vice chair of the One Hundred Acres of Heritage board that partners with Main Street, said the city is fortunate to have Heien as a champion, especially during the current crisis.
“She continually impresses me with her tireless efforts to promote downtown, while keeping her humor, humility, integrity and drive intact, which has been extremely challenging during COVID,” Jehorek said. “Despite most of the events she promotes being canceled, Melida strives daily to build community spirit and relationships in support of downtown businesses, as well as promote Longview’s Main Street efforts throughout the state. The awards she has garnered for Longview are impressive and inspiring,” she said.
The Longview Main Street program has been a finalist for Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards in 2017, 2018 and 2019. This year, three businesses were named finalists; results were to be announced in late October.
Heien came to East Texas in May 2014, excited to be somewhere warmer than her Midwest home. At the time she was director of the Pekin, Ill., Main Street program and the city had what she called “the coldest winter I’ve ever experienced in my life.” Weeks of below zero temperatures prompted her to search for a job in warmer climes.
She was also looking for a place that had more resources to invest in its downtown.
Armed with a bachelor’s degree in communication, a law degree and downtown advocacy experience, she landed at Kilgore’s Main Street program. Two years later, she became
Longview’s Main Street coordinator.
Heien likes to work behind the scenes, making sure downtown benefits and event patrons enjoy themselves.
During the down time when the usual events aren’t happening, she is using her time to evaluate the effects of many factors on downtown preservation and promotion. These include sales tax collections, property values, investment in existing businesses, adequacy of space, cleanliness and adequacy of lighting.
“People don’t necessarily know that there’s someone behind the scenes kind of scurrying around taking care of all these things but because they don’t see it, they get a more polished package when they come downtown,” she said.
In contrast with her Main Street duties, Heien’s regular schedule includes being front and center as she teaches fitness classes at the Christus Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living. She’s been teaching cycling, weight and cardio classes since before she moved to East Texas and enjoys it immensely, she said.
The gym was the hardest thing for her to do without during the Covid shutdown, she said. She missed her classes more than her regular job. The exercise and the camaraderie are invaluable, she said. She calls cycling her first love but has the most fun in Body Combat, a non-contact martial arts class. It’s fun to talk about punching things and kicking things, she said.
“The people in my classes like to come because I motivate them to work harder and stay committed, but they do that for me too. I’m there for them just as much as I’m there for myself,” she said.
“There’s just something about being in a room with people together kind of all doing the same thing and all fighting through the same fight for 50 minutes. You can’t replicate that anywhere else.”
Heien grew up in Ames, Iowa, and has lived throughout the Midwest. She has family scattered throughout the country but followers of Heien’s social media are most familiar with her sister’s children Graham, 11, and Harper Rose, 8. Heien documents the children’s lives as they work through pandemic birthdays, haircuts and misadventures.
Heien attended college in Missouri and law school in North Carolina where she became a diehard UNC basketball fan.
“I love basketball and that’s like the cradle of civilization when it comes to basketball,” she said, her voice tinged with fan fervor, adding with pride that she was able to attend several UNC-Duke contests.
In December, she completed a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Tyler.
Reflecting on the path that brought her to Longview and her current challenges, she said that the public relations segment of her undergraduate communications studies appealed to her most.
“I really liked public relations problems where you were solving a difficult crisis,” she said, laughing. Her assignments were to build solutions to hypothetical crises.
“I didn’t know it at the time, but there’s a lot of putting out fires.” Every profession has to know how to anticipate the worst, she said.
"She has that unique combination of heart and business savvy that makes a difference in a community,” Jehorek said.
“Some people say you’ve gotta think positive (but) “you’ve gotta be prepared for whatever comes at you,” Heien said.
So she waits -- and encourages, advocates, celebrates the good, and plans for the day she can finally stomp on the gas pedal.