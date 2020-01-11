■ NO. 1 GONZAGA 87, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 62: LOS ANGELES — Filip Petrusev scored 16 points, Corey Kispert added 15 and top-ranked Gonzaga rolled to a 87-62 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday.
It was the Bulldogs’ 31st straight regular-season win in West Coast Conference play, tying them with the San Francisco squads led by Bill Russell and K.C. Jones for the second-longest streak in conference history. Pepperdine has the record at 32.
Gonzaga (18-1, 4-0) had five players in double figures. Ryan Woolridge scored 13, Admon Gilder added 12 and Drew Timme 10 as the Bulldogs won their 10th straight overall and 22nd consecutive against the Lions.
Eli Scott paced Loyola Marymount (7-10, 1-2) with 20 points.
■ NO. 2 DUKE 90, WAKE FOREST 59: DURHAM, N.C. — Tre Jones scored 23 points to lead Duke to the runaway victory.
Cassius Stanley added 16 points for the Blue Devils (15-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 53% from the field.
Duke scored on eight of its first nine possessions to take control early. The Blue Devils led 49-23 at halftime.
Torry Johnson and Olivier Sarr each scored 13 points for Wake Forest (8-7, 1-4). Sharone Wright Jr. added a season-high 11 points.
Joey Baker and Jack White scored 11 points each, and Jordan Goldwire had 10 points for the Blue Devils.
Brandon Childress, Wake Forest’s leading scorer at 16 points a game, went scoreless and missed all six shots.
■ NO. 5 AUBURN 82, GEORGIA 60: AUBURN, Ala. — Samir Doughty had 17 points and No. 5 Auburn shot 53 percent in a victory over Georgia to preserve the Tigers’ perfect record.
The Tigers (15-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) surged with a 40-13 run after falling behind early to the Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2), a stretch that extended into the second half.
Auburn got hot and the Bulldogs, who shot 38 percent, cooled down.
Anfernee McLemore and freshman Allen Flanigan both scored 12 points for the Tigers. It was a career-high for Flanigan. Doughty added six rebounds and four assists.
Georgia star freshman Anthony Edwards struggled much of the game but still finished with 18 points, nearly his season average. He was 6-of-15 shooting and made just 4 of 11 from the free throw line.
■ INDIANA 66, NO. 11 OHIO STATE 54: BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Devonte Green scored 19 points and Rob Phinisee added 13 in his first start of the season to help Indiana hold off No. 11 Ohio State and send the Buckeyes to their fourth straight loss.
The Hoosiers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) won their second straight. Andre Wesson scored 15 points to lead Ohio State (11-5, 1-4) and Kaleb Wesson finished with 11.
But it was a mighty struggle for two teams trying to break out of offensive funks.
Indiana missed eight straight shots late in the first half to give away what had been a nine-point lead, and the Buckeyes opened the second half by missing their first shots as a 34-31 halftime lead vanished.
Yet amid all scoring droughts, all the missed free throws and the sometimes sloppy play, Indiana still found a way to scrape together a late, game-changing 12-0 run.
■ NO. 13 LOUISVILLE 67, NOTRE DAME 64: SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jordan Nwora led three Louisville players in double figures with 20 points as the No. 13 Cardinals withstood a furious Notre Dame comeback in the second half for a 67-64 Atlantic Coast Conference victory.
Reserve guard Ryan McMahon scored 17 points and Dwayne Sutton had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (13-3, 4-1 ACC) who won their second straight. Sutton hit a pair of key 3-pointers late as Louisville rallied in the final 4:05.
John Mooney had his 10th straight double-double and 13th of the season, finishing with 15 points and 19 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-4) who lost their second straight. T.J. Gibbs also had 15 points and reserve Dane Goodwin added 14.
■ NO. 14 KENTUCKY 76, ALABAMA 67: LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley scored the game’s final five points and finished with 19, Ashton Hagans had 15 with big 3 late and No. 14 Kentucky topped Alabama for its 1,000th Southeastern Conference victory.
The Wildcats (12-3, 3-0 SEC) led by 15 early in the second half before a cold stretch allowed the Crimson Tide to climb within 63-60 with just over five minutes remaining. Quickley nailed a 3 from the right corner with 4:33 left before Hagans followed from near the top of the arc at 2:20 for a 69-62 edge that helped offset John Petty Jr.’s 3 that cut the deficit to four.
Quickley then made 3 with a minute for a 74-67 lead before adding two three throws 24 seconds later as Kentucky beat the Crimson Tide for the 12th time in 13 meetings despite shooting just 32% after intermission. The Wildcats are 1,000-281 overall in SEC play.
■ NO. 15 DAYTON 88, UMASS 60: DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored 16 points before leaving with an ankle injury early in the second half as 15th-ranked Dayton got a scare while pulling away to an 88-60 victory over UMass.
Dayton (14-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10) took control right away, building a 20-point lead, and remained unbeaten at home. The Flyers used their front-line advantage and frequently found Toppin — Dayton’s top front-line scorer — open for layups and dunks to get the big early lead.
Then came a moment that left the crowd at University of Dayton Arena silent.
Toppin got tangled with Samba Diallo at midcourt and went down hard at 15:13 of the second half, grabbing his left ankle. Both players lay on the court for several minutes before walking off, Toppin with a slight limp as he headed for the locker room.
■ NO. 16 VILLANOVA 80, GEORGETOWN 66: PHILADELPHIA — Saddiq Bey hit eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points to lead No. 16 Villanova to an 80-66 win over Georgetown.
Bey, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, hadn’t been much of a 3-pointer shooter this season for the Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big East). He’d made only 21 and four of those came in a nonconference game against Ohio. He shot just 3-for-10 overall in a win this week at Creighton, hardly a sign he was about to bust out with a career game against the Hoyas (11-6, 1-3).
Left open, and determined to shoot, Bey had a day to remember. He carried the Wildcats early as they coasted toward their eighth win in nine games. Bey had seven 3s and was 9-for-12 overall from the floor when the Wildcats led 56-49; the rest of the team was a combined 9 of 30.
■ NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 66, NO. 22 TEXAS TECH 54: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride scored a season-high 22 points, Oscar Tshiebwe added 17 rebounds and No. 17 West Virginia beat 22nd-ranked Texas Tech.
The Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) continued a remarkable turnaround by surpassing their wins total (12) from last season, when they finished last in the league.
Brandon Knapper added 10 points for West Virginia, which never trailed but allowed the Red Raiders to keep it close thanks to 19 turnovers and 12 missed free throws.
Davide Moretti led Texas Tech (10-5, 1-2) with 16 points. The Red Raiders have lost two straight, including a home loss to No. 4 Baylor on Tuesday night.
■ SYRACUSE 63, NO. 18 VIRGINIA 55, OT: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Buddy Boeheim scored nine of his 14 points in overtime and Syracuse outlasted No. 18 Virginia. The Orange scored 20 points in the extra period after netting just 19 in the second half.
Boeheim hit the third of three consecutive 3s for the Orange (9-7, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and added another when he made a desperate heave from well behind the 3-point line to beat the shot clock late in the extra period.
Elijah Hughes, who scored 18 points, hit the first 3 of the overtime for the Orange and freshman Joe Girard, who scored 19, hit the second.
Jay Huff had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia (11-4, 3-2), which lost back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Mamadi Diakita and Kihei Clark each added 13 points for the Cavaliers.
■ Wisconsin 58, No. 20 Penn State 49: STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Micah Potter scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Wisconsin over No. 20 Penn State.
Brad Davison had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Badgers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten), who bounced back nicely after losing 71-70 to Illinois on Wednesday night. Kobe King added 10 points.
It was a successful start to a key stretch for Wisconsin, which hosts No. 12 Maryland on Tuesday night and visits No. 8 Michigan State on Friday.
Lamar Stevens had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3), who had won 13 in a row at home. Isaiah Brockington scored 15 points.