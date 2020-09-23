FILE — Terence Blanchard poses for a portrait at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Feb. 4, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Metropolitan Opera will skip an entire season for the first time in its nearly 140-year history due to the novel coronavirus and intends to start the 2021-22 season with Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” in the first work of a Black composer presented by the company. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)