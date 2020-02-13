middle school scores Feb 13, 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MIDDLE SCHOOLBasketball7th Grade AFoster 49, Judson 487th Grade BFoster 15, Judson 148th Grade AJudson 52, Foster 508th Grade BJudson 20, Foster 15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLongview man charged with indecency with child after police find parked carDriver rescued from flood; Lake Gladewater closed; flooding closes some roads, parks in Longview, Gregg CountyLongview presentation shows how quilts served as 'Morse code' for slaves seeking freedomChristus Good Shepherd, Longview Regional each get 2 stars in latest federal ratingLongview ISD superintendent created nonprofit to possibly take over campusesGregg jailers admitted to watching movies while on duty during inmate's escapePolice: One injured in Longview shootingDocument: Suspect went to Longview apartments to 'shoot the victim and other victims'Moore: Dilapidated Longview eyesores on path to demolition18-year-old arrested in threat against Pine Tree ISD campus Images Videos