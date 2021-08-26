FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo, children walk together after a game of soccer at an emergency shelter for migrant children in Pomona, Calif. Five months after the Biden administration declared an emergency and raced to set up shelters to house a record number of children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone, kids continue to languish at the sites, while more keep coming, child welfare advocates say. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool, File)