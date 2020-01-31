■ LOBO TENNIS: ROCKWALL — Senior Simran Kortikere and the doubles team of Jake Chamberlain and Elliot Murphy won titles on Friday as the Longview High School tennis team kicked off the spring season at the Rockwall Frozen Ball Tournament.
Kortikere won girls A singles, 4-0, and Chamberlain and Murphy won the boys B doubles division.
Kelsey Quiett and Elizabeth Wall finished second in the girls A doubles division.
Longview will trek to Houston to face College Park on Feb. 7. The JV team will play at the Kilgore Tournament on that day.
■ PT BANQUET: Pine Tree’s annual football banquet is set for 6-8 p.m. on Monday at Grace Creek Church, 1500 W. Hawkins Parkway.
Fans are invited to attend and recognize all football players, student athletic trainers, cheerleaders and audio/video crew.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the PTISD Athletic Office or by calling (903) 295-5142. No tickets will be sold at the door.
■ KC TRYOUT: Kilgore College will hold football tryouts for any college-eligible athlete who would like an opportunity to join the Rangers.
Registration is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at R. E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore with the combine to follow. Attendees must bring their own cleats, workout clothes and tennis shoes.
Cost is $20 per person.
For information: www.kilgore.edu/football-tryouts.
■ GOLDEN GLOVES: The 80th annual East Texas Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament will be held Feb. 13-15 at the Longview Exhibit Center beginning at 6 p.m. nightly.
General admission tickets are $10. New this year is a discount for members of the military at $7. Children 5-12 get in for $5 and those under five years old are free in general seating. For more information, go to easttexasgoldengloves.com.