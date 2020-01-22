■ LOBO BANQUET: Longview’s annual football banquet is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at Mobberly’s Elevation, located at 625 E. Loop 281.
Tickets ($15) are on sale at the LISD Athletic Office.
■ GOLDEN GLOVES: Boxers from all over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana will converge on Longview on Feb. 13-15 for the 80th annual East Texas Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament.
The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, will take place at the Longview Exhibit Center with matches nightly at 6 p.m.
The tournament will feature boxers ages 8-40.
General admission tickets are $10 for teen or adult. New this year is a discount for members of the military at $7. Children 5-12 $5 and those under 5 years old are free in general seating. Ringside 8-seat tables are $250.
Tickets will be available each night at the Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Get more information at easttexasgoldengloves.com.
All proceeds from this East Texas Golden Glove Tournament event go directly to expenses for the winning competitors attending the State Golden Gloves finals this spring. The winners of the state competition will compete at the national tournament in May.
■ FIRST TEE: As the city of Longview observes its 150th birthday in 2020, there are a number of city-wide celebrations going on through the months of February to May. The Longview First Tee Chapter and Alpine Target Golf have joined together to host a special one-time only event to help recognize its sesquicentennial.
It’s a once in a lifetime event and only one team can win in each age division. Each winning team will be known as The Longview 150 Champs.
The tournament is open to all children ages 9 to 17 and the child does not have to live in Longview in order to participate.
Each child can play with their parent, guardian, or adult of their choice. Their adult selection for a teammate can be a man or woman. No PGA Professionals can be selected for an adult teammate.
The tournament, slated for Feb. 22-23, will be a two-person format scramble for 9 holes. The tourney site is The Divine Nine Par 3 course at Alpine Target Golf Center located at 2695 Alpine Road in Longview.
Entry fee is $35 per team. The cost includes green fee, warm-up golf balls on the range, and prize fund contribution. Deadline for entering the event is Friday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m.
There are four age divisions with a winner determined by lowest team score in each age division. The four groupings are: 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-17. This is based on the child’s age as of Jan. 1, 2020.
Winners in will be announced following the final round of play on Sunday, Feb. 23.
The tournament will have four shotgun starts and the field will be limited to the first 72 paid team entries.
In the event of inclement weather the event will be moved to Feb. 29.
Those interested in playing have three options to do so. They may enter by phone entry and pay with a credit card by calling (903) 753-1416. They may choose to stop by the First Tee of Piney of Woods offices located at the tournament site to pay in person.
Or they can go online https://www.thefirstteepineywoods.org/events/2020-longview-150-parent-child-tournament/
■ FREE THROW CONTEST: The annual Longview Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s gymnasium in Longview.
The free competition is open to boys and girls ages 9-14 as of Jan. 1. Trophies will be awarded.
For information: John Ludwig (903) 353-8421.
■ USA SOFTBALL IN SHREVEPORT: Shreveport-Bossier will welcome USA Softball to the area as a stop during the team’s “Stand Beside Her” tour for the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team.
The event is set for Wednesday, April 15, at Cargill Park in Shreveport.
The “Stand Beside Her” tour is a series of competitions and training opportunities for the team as it prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
During the Shreveport stop, the team will play a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech at 5:30 p.m. and the University of Louisiana Monroe 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.. Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online only at www.shreveportbossiersports.com. Ticket prices range from $10-$30 excluding fees.
Three East Texas players – Jayden Mount (Sabine), Madeline Barber (Gilmer) and Murphy Williams (Gladewater) are on the roster for Louisiana-Monroe.
from staff reports