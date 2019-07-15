■ SWIM RESULTS: TYLER — The Longview Metro Aquatic team wrapped up it s summer season at the East Texas Summer League Championship held this past weekend at the Tyler ISD Aquatic Center.
Sean Lipp swam his way to the 9-10 boys overall championship, while Bella Gonzalez won the overall championship for the 6&under girls division.
Katie Fortier wound up taking second place in the girls 15-18 age group and Ubaldo Ayala finished third in the boys 13-14 division.
The newly-former LMA Leviathans, under the direction of first-year swim coach Jennifer “Bug” Lipp, completed a nine-week summer session. Other competing teams included the Tyler Titans, Tyler Rose Aquatic Club, Palestine Piranhas, Marshall Marlins, Mount Pleasant Splash, the Doches Dolphins from Nacogdoches and Lufkin Ambush.
The Leviathans finished fifth as a team with 33 points. The Tyler Titans prevailed easily with 108 points.
Runner-up honors went to the Mount Pleasant Splash, which bested Tyler Rose Aquatic, 76-62.
Nacogdoches took fourth with 42 points. After LMA, Lufkin tallied 32, Marshall 23 and Palestine 17.
“I’m really proud of our swimmers and our parents. Our swimmers are improving each day and having fun and beginning to get to know each other and push each other to be better,” said Lipp.
“I’m really looking forward to the start of the fall season where we will begin this new year as a unified team heading in the direction of excellence in the small things.”
■ CORRESPONDENTS NEEDED: The Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger are looking for correspondents to cover high school football games in East Texas during the 2019 season.
For more information, contact Longview News-Journal sports editor Jack Stallard by email (jstallard@news-journal.com) or phone (903) 237-7760.
■ VOLLEYBALL TRYOUTS: East Texas Juniors Volleyball Club will hold tryouts for ages 15-18 from 2-5 p.m. on July 20 and for ages 12-14 from 2 -5 p.m. on July 27.
Tryouts will be held at Spring Hill High School.
For information: www.etjuniors.com or email lmashe@etjuniors.com.
■ ARK-LA-TEX JUNIOR GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour will make stops at Wood Hollow in Longview on July 22 (adult/youth) and Pinecrest Country Club in Longview on July 29 (Tournament of Champions).
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 15-16 boys and girls.
Membership fee is $35, and tournament entry fee is $30.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.