■ LOBO FAN BUS: A fan bus for Longview’s District 11-6A game at Mesquite Horn will depart the guard shack on the LHS campus at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Cost to ride the bus is $30 (does not include game ticket).
Fans may sign up at the LISD Athletic Office.
For information: (903) 241-2305.
■ OFFICIALS NEEDED: The Longview Basketball Officials Association (LBOA) is looking for new officials.
For information: http://lboa.webstarts.com/new_officials.html or email www.lboa.webstarts.com.
■ SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament.
The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.
From Staff Reports