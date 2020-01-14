PINEY WOODS CLINIC: The annual Piney Woods Football Clinic, an event for coaches only, is set for Friday and Saturday at the Holiday Inn (Tuttle Circle) in Longview.
The event will feature an all-star lineup of college and high school coaches both days, including karl Scott of Alabama, Colby Carthel of SFA, Mike Siravo of Baylor, Randy Allen of Highland Park, Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M, Joey Fryoux of Trinity, Lee Wigington of Midlothian Heritage, Todd Dodge of Austin Westlake, John Berry of Gladewater, Shaun McDowell of Fort Bend Foster, Gary Joseph of Katy and Don Hyde of Waco La Vega.
Registration fee is $75.
Clinic directors are John King of Longview, Barry Norton of Arkansas High, Aaron Henson and Billy Robbins.
For information: (903) 663-6464.
LOBO BANQUET: Longview’s annual football banquet is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at Mobberly’s Elevation, located at 625 E. Loop 281.
Tickets ($15) are on sale at the LISD Athletic Office.
SOFTBALL WARM UP: The 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex High School Warmup Tournament is set for Saturday and Sunday at Longview’s Lear Park.
The event will feature 20 teams and opens with 20 pool play games on eifht fields on Saturday. Pool play begins at 9:30 a.m.
Bracket play will begin at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, and action picks up again at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
For information: (903) 240-4125.
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Boys Baseball Association is open through Feb. 18.
Players may sign up through PayPal by visiting www.longviewboysbaseball.org, by downloading the form from the website and mailing it in with the fee or by visiting TA Sports at 2547 Judson Road (inside the Sandlot) Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or by visiting the Greggton Community Center (back entrance) at 3211 W. Marshall Avg. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Feb. 1.
All players must be 4 before May 1. Players new to the LBBA must furnish a copy of their birth certificate.
For information: (903) 759-9663.
PANOLA VB TRYOUTS: Panola College volleyball will host open tryouts for unsigned/uncommitted seniors on Saturday at the Panola College Fitness Center.
Check-in is set for 12:30 p.m., with positional drills and scrimmage play running from approximately 1-3 p.m.
There is a $25 tryout fee, and all participants and their guardians must sign a release and waiver of liability before they are allowed to participate. All participants must also bring proof of a current physical taken within the past year.
Participants are asked to register by Friday, Jan. 17.
For information: mcherry@panola.edu.
PROSPECT CAMP: Howard Payne University baseball will host a Winter Prospect Camp on Saturday for all 2020-2023 high school graduates.
Players will go through a practice style workout including bullpens, catcher workout, on-field batting practice and fungo at your defensive position.
The HPU coaching staff will evaluate and instruct each player and provide a written evaluation following camp (if requested).
The camp is limited to the first 70 players to register.
Cost is $40. The camp runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with registration beginning at 10:15 a.m.
For information: slynn@hputx.edu or visit www.thecompleteshowcase.com.
FREE THROW CONTEST: The annual Longview Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is set for 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 at St. Mary’s gymnasium in Longview.
The free competition is open to boys and girls ages 9-14 as of Jan. 1. Trophies will be awarded.
For information: John Ludwig (903) 353-8421.
USA SOFTBALL IN SHREVEPORT: Shreveport-Bossier will welcome USA Softball to the area as a stop during the team’s “Stand Beside Her” tour for the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team.
The event is set for Wednesday, April 15 at Cargill Park in Shreveport.
The “Stand Beside Her” tour is a series of competitions and training opportunities for the team as it prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
During the Shreveport stop, the team will play a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech at 5:30 p.m. and the University of Louisiana Monroe 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.. Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online only at www.shreveportbossiersports.com. Ticket prices range from $10-$30 excluding fees.
Three East Texas players – Jayden Mount (Sabine), Madeline Barber (Gilmer) and Murphy Williams (Gladewater) are on the roster for Louisiana-Monroe.
From Staff Reports