■ CORRESPONDENTS NEEDED: The Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger are looking for correspondents to cover high school football games in East Texas during the 2019 season.
For more information, contact Longview News-Journal sports editor Jack Stallard by email (jstallard@news-journal.com) or phone (903) 237-7760.
■ SOFTBALL CLINIC: The “Cancer picked the wrong coach” softball clinic will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bullard High School softball field.
The camp is to benefit Bullard head softball coach Megan Dobrinski, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
The clinic is for softball players entering grades sixth through 12th and will be conducted by Lindale head softball coach Meredith Grant, Tyler Junior College head softball coach Maria Winn-Ratliff , UT Tyler head softball coach Mike Reed, Stephen F. Austin head softball coach Nicole Dickson and other East Texas coaches.
Along with the clinic, there will be bracelets, concessions, a sno-cone truck and a raffle for softball bats.
If you plan to attend the clinic or for more information, contact Grant at grantml@lisdeagles.net , Winn-Ratliff at mwin@tjc.edu or Bullard assistant softball coach Nanci Dixon at nanci.dixon@bullardisd.net.
■ VOLLEYBALL TRYOUTS: East Texas Juniors Volleyball Club will hold tryouts for ages 15-18 from 2-5 p.m. on July 20 and for ages 12-14 from 2 -5 p.m. on July 27.
Tryouts will be held at Spring Hill High School.
For information: www.etjuniors.com or email lmashe@etjuniors.com.
■ ARK-LA-TEX JUNIOR GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour will make stops at Wood Hollow in Longview on July 22 (adult/youth) and Pinecrest Country Club in Longview on July 29 (Tournament of Champions).
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 15-16 boys and girls.
Membership fee is $35, and tournament entry fee is $30.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.
■ HAWKINS FUNDRAISER: A four-man scramble golf tournament to benefit Hawkins High School baseball is set for Friday, Aug. 2 at Pine Springs in Tyler.
Check-in is set for 12:30 p.m., with lunch at 1 p.m. and a shotgun start at 2 p.m.
Cost is $75 per individual or $300 per team, which includes lunch, green fee, cart, driving range and door prizes. There will also be prizes for first, second and third place as well as for long drive and closest to the pin.
Deadline to register is July 31.
For information: Derrick Conde (903) 374-5189 or derrick.conde@hawkinsisd.org.
■ USA VOLLEYBALL: The United States Women’s National team’s path to the 2020 Olympic Games will go through Shreveport, Louisiana when Team USA’s FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament comes to CenturyLink Center Aug. 2-4.
The Americans, ranked third in the world, will host Argentina, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan in round-robin play, with the winner earning a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
The schedule has Argentina vs. Bulgari at 3 p.m. and the U.S. vs. Kazakhstan at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2; The U.S. vs. Bulgaria at 5 p.m. and Kazakhstan vs. Argentina at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 and the U.S. vs. Argentina at 1 p.m. and Kazakhstan vs. Bulgaria at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/centurylink-center-tickets-bossier-city/venue/221945.
■ BASEBALL TRYOUTS: Cisco College will hold a tryout today.
Pitchers and catchers report at 10 a.m., and all other players report at 1 p.m..
Players must email coach Mark Jones if they plan to attend: baseball@cisco.edu.
Cost is $40.