■ SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament.
The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.
■ LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Boys Baseball Association is open through Feb. 18.
Players may sign up through PayPal by visiting www.longviewboysbaseball.org, by downloading the form from the website and mailing it in with the fee or by visiting TA Sports at 2547 Judson Road (inside the Sandlot) Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or by visiting the Greggton Community Center (back entrance) at 3211 W. Marshall Avg. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Feb. 1.
All players must be 4 before May 1. Players new to the LBBA must furnish a copy of their birth certificate.
For information: (903) 759-9663.
■ PANOLA VB TRYOUTS: Panola College volleyball will host open tryouts for unsigned/uncommitted seniors on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Panola College Fitness Center.
Check-in is set for 12:30 p.m., with positional drills and scrimmage play running from approximately 1-3 p.m.
There is a $25 tryout fee, and all participants and their guardians must sign a release and waiver of liability before they are allowed to participate. All participants must also bring proof of a current physical taken within the past year.
Participants are asked to register by Friday, Jan. 17.
For information: mcherry@panola.edu.
■ FREE THROW CONTEST: The annual Longview Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is set for 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 at St. Mary’s gymnasium in Longview.
The free competition is open to boys and girls ages 9-14 as of Jan. 1. Trophies will be awarded.
For information: John Ludwig (903) 353-8421.
■ USA SOFTBALL IN SHREVEPORT: Shreveport-Bossier will welcome USA Softball to the area as a stop during the team’s “Stand Beside Her” tour for the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team.
The event is set for Wednesday, April 15 at Cargill Park in Shreveport.
The “Stand Beside Her” tour is a series of competitions and training opportunities for the team as it prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
During the Shreveport stop, the team will play a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech at 5:30 p.m. and the University of Louisiana Monroe 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.. Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online only at www.shreveportbossiersports.com. Ticket prices range from $10-$30 excluding fees.
Three East Texas players – Jayden Mount (Sabine), Madeline Barber (Gilmer) and Murphy Williams (Gladewater) are on the roster for Louisiana-Monroe.