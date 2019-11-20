■ ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour will host a Thanks4giving Tournament on Monday. Players may “buy” mulligans with canned goods, which will be donated to a local shelter.
Cost is $30 for members, $35 for non-members and $25 for youngsters who will play just nine holes.
For information: https://arklatexjuniorgolf.com
■ SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament.
The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.
From Staff Reports