■ PT BANQUET: Pine Tree’s annual football banquet is set for 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3 at Grace Creek Church, 1500 W. Hawkins Parkway.
Fans are invited to attend and recognize all football players, student athletic trainers, cheerleaders and audio/video crew.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the PTISD Athletic Office or by calling (903) 295-5142.
No tickets will be sold at the door.
■ FREE CLASS: Personally Fit in Longview will offer a free strength and conditioning class from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday for athletes ages 13-18.
The class will focus on core strength, speed, agility, quickness and a segment on power.
The class will take the first 20 who RSVP by email at chris@personallyfitbychrishill.com or by calling (903) 399-0769.
■ KC TRYOUT: Kilgore College will hold football tryouts for any college-eligible athlete who would like an opportunity to join the Rangers.
Registration is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at R. E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore with the combine to follow. Attendees must bring their own cleats, workout clothes and tennis shoes.
Cost is $20 per person, and pre-registration is no available.
For information: www.kilgore.edu/football-tryouts.
■ GOLDEN GLOVES: Boxers from all over East Texas and northwest Louisiana will converge on Longview Feb. 13-15 for the 80th annual East Texas Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament.
The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, will take place at the Longview Exhibit Center nightly at 6 p.m.
The tournament will feature boxers ages 8-40.
General admission tickets are $10. Tickets are $7 for military members. Children 5-12 get in for $5 and those under five years old are free in general seating. Ringside 8-seat tables are $250.
All proceeds go directly to expenses for the winning competitors attending the State Golden Gloves Finals this spring. The winners of the state competition will compete at the national tournament in May.