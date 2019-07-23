■ CORRESPONDENTS NEEDED: The Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger are looking for correspondents to cover high school football games in East Texas during the 2019 season.
For more information, contact Longview News-Journal sports editor Jack Stallard by email (jstallard@news-journal.com) or phone (903) 237-7760.
■ SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament.
The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.
■ VOLLEYBALL TRYOUTS: East Texas Juniors Volleyball Club will hold tryouts for ages 12-14 from 2 -5 p.m. on Saturday.
Tryouts will be held at Spring Hill High School.
For information: www.etjuniors.com or email lmashe@etjuniors.com.
■ HAWKINS FUNDRAISER: A four-man scramble golf tournament to benefit Hawkins High School baseball is set for Friday, Aug. 2 at Pine Springs in Tyler.
Check-in is set for 12:30 p.m., with lunch at 1 p.m. and a shotgun start at 2 p.m.
Cost is $75 per individual or $300 per team, which includes lunch, green fee, cart, driving range and door prizes. There will also be prizes for first, second and third place as well as for long drive and closest to the pin.
Deadline to register is July 31.
For information: Derrick Conde (903) 374-5189 or derrick.conde@hawkinsisd.org.
■ USA VOLLEYBALL: The United States Women’s National team’s path to the 2020 Olympic Games will go through Shreveport, Louisiana when Team USA’s FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament comes to CenturyLink Center on Aug. 2-4.
The Americans, ranked third in the world, will host Argentina, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan in round-robin play, with the winner earning a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
The schedule has Argentina vs. Bulgari at 3 p.m. and the U.S. vs. Kazakhstan at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2; The U.S. vs. Bulgaria at 5 p.m. and Kazakhstan vs. Argentina at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 and the U.S. vs. Argentina at 1 p.m. and Kazakhstan vs. Bulgaria at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/centurylink-center-tickets-bossier-city/venue/221945.
■ GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Jack-N-Jennie Couples Tournament is set for Sept. 7-8 at The Tempest Golf Club.
The 36-hole, 1-man, 1-woman scramble event is limited to the first 54 paid teams ($50 per team).
Entry fees include 18 holes of golf each day, evening meal Saturday and light breakfast on Sunday along with two free putts.
For information: tempestgolfclub.com.
from staff reports