■ LOBO BANQUET: Longview’s annual football banquet is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at Mobberly’s Elevation, located at 625 E. Loop 281.
Tickets ($15) are on sale at the LISD Athletic Office.
■ GOLDEN GLOVES: Boxers from all over East Texas and northwest Louisiana will converge on Longview Feb.13-15 for the 80th annual East Texas Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament.
The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, will take place at the Longview Exhibit Center with games opening nightly at 6 p.m.
The tournament will feature boxers ages 8-40.
General admission $10 tickets for Teen-Adult. New this year is a discount for military at $7. Children 5-12 $5 and kids under five free in general seating. Ringside 8-seat tables are $250.
Tickets will be available each night at Longview Exhibit Center located at 1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview. Get more information at easttexasgoldengloves.com.
All proceeds from this East Texas Golden Glove Tournament event go directly to expenses for the winning competitors attending the State Golden Gloves Finals this spring. The winners of the State Competition will compete at the national tournament in May.
■ FIRST TEE: As the city of Longview observes its 150th birthday in 2020, there are a number of city-wide celebrations going on through the months of February to May. The Longview First Tee Chapter and Alpine Target Golf have joined together to host a special one-time only event to help recognize its sesquicentennial.
The tournament is open to all children ages 9 to 17.
The tournament, slated for Feb. 22-23, will be a two-person format scramble for 9 holes. The tourney site is The Divine Nine Par 3 course at Alpine Target Golf Center located at 2695 Alpine Road in Longview.
Entry fee is $35 per team. The cost includes green fee, warm-up golf balls on the range, and prize fund contribution.