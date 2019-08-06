■ SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament.
The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.
■ PUTT-PUTT EVENT: The 25th Annual Ken Dietz Memorial City Championship Putt-Putt Golf Tournament is scheduled for today at at the Tyler Putt-Putt Golf & Games, 2311 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler, 75701.
The tournament gets underway at 8 p.m.
Play consists of three rounds of medal play on Course No. 1. Scoring is based on the total for all three rounds, and trophies will be awarded to the winner of each division.
Age divisions are determined 30 minutes prior to tournament play with a minimum of three players per division. Practice starts at 10 a.m.
Tournament entry deadline is 7:30 p.m.
For more information call 903-561-7750.
■ GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Jack-N-Jennie Couples Tournament is set for Sept. 7-8 at The Tempest Golf Club.
The 36-hole, 1-man, 1-woman scramble event is limited to the first 54 paid teams ($50 per team).
Entry fees include 18 holes of golf each day, evening meal Saturday and light breakfast on Sunday along with two free putts.
For information: tempestgolfclub.com.