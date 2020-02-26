BLOUNTVILLE — The mother and grandmother of a missing 15-month-old girl are now in the same Tennessee jail after giving conflicting accounts about the toddler's disappearance.
Frustrated by the women's multiple versions of what happened to Evelyn Mae Boswell, authorities said that they charged the girl's 18-year-old mother, Megan Boswell, with filing a false report because her inaccurate and conflicting statements have delayed and impeded the investigation.
Megan Boswell is in the Sullivan County Jail. Her mother, Angela Boswell, is being held there as well, on charges of theft and violating probation in an earlier case.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy also confirmed in a news conference Wednesday that authorities are searching an area in Wilkes County, North Carolina in connection with the case.
“We remain committed and continue to do everything possible to find out what happened to Evelyn,” Cassidy said. “Our main concern right now is finding Evelyn.”
An Amber Alert was issued for the girl after she was reported missing Feb. 18. That was least seven weeks after what's believed to be the last time she was seen.
Court documents from Megan Boswell’s arraignment Wednesday accuse her of initially telling state investigators that Evelyn Mae was with the child's father, Ethan Perry. But he's serving with the U.S. Army at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and did not have the girl, WJHL-TV reported.
Megan Boswell later said her mother took her daughter to a campground in Mendota, Virginia. Authorities then searched multiple campgrounds in that area and found no sign of the girl, WJHL-TV reported.