Mississippi says two inmates escaped from troubled prison

This combination of photos made available by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 shows inmates David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27. They were discovered missing about 1:45 a.m. Saturday from the state penitentiary at Parchman, Miss. May was convicted of aggravated assault in Harrison County. Williams was convicted of aggravated assault and burglary in Marshall County.