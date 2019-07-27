■ RED SOX 9, YANKEES 5: BOSTON — J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi homered as the Boston Red Sox again hit balls all over and out of Fenway Park, battering the New York Yankees 9-5 on Saturday.
The Red Sox have outscored the Yankees 38-13 to win the first three of a four-game set. This was the sixth straight game Boston has scored eight or more runs against the Yankees, the first time in the clubs’ 117-year rivalry.
Benintendi had three hits and scored three times, and Rafael Devers added three hits and scored twice for the Boston.
Gio Urshela went 4 for 4 with a solo homer and RBI single for New York. The Yankees have lost three straight for the first time since June 11-14.
CC Sabathia (5-6) fared only slightly better than the previous six games by a New York starter (with him included Monday), giving up five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. In his last outing, the 39-year-old was tagged for seven runs in four innings.
Eduardo Rodríguez (13-4) labored through 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs, seven hits, striking out five and walking three.
■ DODGERS 9, NATIONALS 3: WASHINGTON — Rookie catcher Will Smith homered and drove in six runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles over Washington.
Playing in his 10th major league game, Smith homered in the third inning, hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, doubled home a run in the sixth, and broke the game open in the seventh with a bases-loaded double off the wall in left-center.
Kershaw (9-2) allowed two first-inning runs and gave up three hits while striking out nine with three walks through the sixth.
Yan Gomes homered for Washington, which has lost three straight.
The Nationals employed an opener for the first time, with left-hander Matt Grace retiring all six Dodgers he faced. Right-hander Joe Ross (0-3) allowed a homer to the first batter he faced and gave up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.
■ BLUE JAYS 10, RAYS 9, 12 INNINGS: TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez led off the 12th inning with a home run and the Toronto completed a comeback from a seven-run deficit to beat Tampa Bay.
Hernandez connected off Emilio Pagan (2-2) for his second solo homer of the game. Hernandez also went back-to-back with Brandon Drury in the eighth.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Drury tied it with a two-out, solo drive as the Blue Jays overcame a 9-2 deficit.
Daniel Hudson (6-2) worked one inning for the win.
Cavan Biggio also hit a solo home run as the Blue Jays snapped a five-game streak in which they’d failed to score more than three runs.
Travis d’Arnaud and Willy Adames each hit three-run home runs in a six-run second but the Rays couldn’t hold on.
■ MARINERS 8, TIGERS 1: SEATTLE — Ryan Court drove in three runs in his first big league start, rookie Austin Nola also had three RBIs and Seattle beat Detroit.
Nola hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning and the 31-year-old Court had an RBI single for his first hit.
Nola added an RBI double in the four-run seventh inning and Court matched him with a two-run, ground-rule double to make it 8-1.
Omar Narvaez had four hits for Seattle and Tim Beckham doubled twice, singled and scored two runs.
Marco Gonzales (12-8) scattered six hits over seven innings.
Tigers starter Tyler Alexander (0-1) struck out nine but only made it through 4 1/3 innings after giving up eight hits and four runs.
■ DIAMONDBACKS 9, MARLINS 2: MIAMI — Nick Ahmed hit a grand slam and an RBI double in leading Arizona past Miami.
Ahmed’s homer off starter Jordan Yamamoto highlighted a six-run fourth inning. Eduardo Escobar drove in a run with a single and David Peralta had an RBI groundout.
Alex Young (4-0) allowed two runs and eight hits in six-plus innings. The rookie left-hander struck out two and walked one.
Yamamoto (4-2) retired the first nine Arizona batters before walking Jarrod Dyson and Ketel Marte to start the fourth. He also walked Jake Lamb and hit Christian Walker in the inning.
Jake Lamb hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks. Miguel Rojas homered for the Marlins.
■ White Sox 5, Twins 1: CHICAGO — Yoán Moncada homered, Iván Nova threw two-hit ball through six innings and the Chicago White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
Moncada finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs. Adam Engel also had two RBIs for Chicago, which had dropped 12 of 15.
The White Sox had been outscored 23-6 during the four-game losing streak.
Nova (6-9) allowed one unearned run on two hits in six innings and won his second straight start. He allowed one run on four hits in a complete-game performance against Miami on Monday.
The 32-year-old right-hander is 3-0 with a 0.44 ERA (one earned run over 20 2/3 innings) in his last three starts at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Evan Marshall got four outs, Aaron Bummer retired two and closer Alex Colomé got the final three outs for his 22nd save in 23 chances.
■ Reds 3, Rockies 1: CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer, Josh VanMeter added a solo shot, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies.
Anthony DeSclafani and three relief pitchers teamed up to limit the Rockies to five hits, one day after Colorado piled up 14 hits on the way to a 12-2 win.
Wandy Peralta, Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combined to face the minimum 12 batters over the final four innings, helped by two double plays and some questionable baserunning by the Rockies. Iglesias earned his 18th save.
Colorado’s Raimel Tapia took off from second and never stopped running on a one-out liner by Charlie Blackmon that was easily flagged down by left fielder Jesse Winker. Tapia was across the plate when he was thrown out at second for an inning-ending double play.
VanMeter gave the Reds a 1-0 lead in the second against Chi Chi González with his third homer in three games and fourth overall.
■ Mets 3, Pirates 0: NEW YORK — Steven Matz threw an efficient five-hitter for his first complete game in 90 major league starts, and the New York Mets got home runs from Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis in a 3-0 victory over the sinking Pittsburgh Pirates.
Matz (6-6) struck out seven and walked none, needing just 99 pitches to earn his first win since June 8 against Colorado. The left-hander, making his third start since a brief stint in the bullpen, handed the last-place Pirates their seventh straight loss and 13th in 15 games since the All-Star break.
Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle was only around for the first three batters of a swift contest that took 2 hours, 10 minutes. Hurdle was ejected by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt after Starling Marte was called out on strikes to end the top of the first inning.
It appeared Hurdle came onto the field to escort Marte away and make sure he didn’t get tossed. But when the skipper said something to Wendelstedt from a distance, it was Hurdle who was given the thumb.
Pirates starter Trevor Williams (3-4) held the Mets hitless until Davis doubled off the right center wall with two outs in the fifth.
■ Indians 9, Royals 1: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Mike Clevinger struck out seven and remained perfect against Kansas City as the Cleveland Indians routed the Royals.
Clevinger (5-2) allowed one run on eight hits in seven innings and didn’t walk a batter. With the victory, Clevinger improved to 8-0 all-time against the Royals. That’s the most victories for any pitcher without a loss against the Royals. He had been tied with Rick Sutcliffe and Don Aase at seven.
Cleveland’s victory, coupled with the Minnesota Twins’ loss at Chicago, moved the Indians within a game of first place in the AL Central. Cleveland had trailed by 11 games on June 15.
Royals starter Glenn Sparkman (3-7) allowed eight runs on nine hits in five innings in front of a crowd of 31,181 at Kauffman Stadium, the second-largest home crowd after the season opener.
All eight runs allowed by Sparkman came on Cleveland homers.
■ Braves 15, Phillies 7: PHILADELPHIA — Ozzie Albies hit a grand slam, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall also homered and the Atlanta Braves routed the Philadelphia Phillies, 15-7.
The Braves pounded struggling righty Zach Eflin (7-11) for 10 runs in less than three innings. His stats over the past six starts — 10.46 ERA — look worse than the “Saturday Night Special” burgundy, throwback uniforms the Phillies wore for the second time in team history. They lost 10-5 to the Montreal Expos on May 19, 1979, and didn’t wear them again until now.
Max Fried (11-4) allowed four earned and seven hits, striking out six in 5 1/3 innings in his first start since returning from the injury list because of a blister on his left index finger.
The NL East-leading Braves have won two in a row after losing six of eight. They have a 6 1/2-game lead over Washington.
J.T. Realmuto and Sean Rodriguez hit two-run homers for the Phillies, who fell 7 1/2 games behind Atlanta.