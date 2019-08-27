■ Astros 15, Rays 1: HOUSTON — Rookie Yordan Alvarez homered twice as Houston jumped on former teammate Charlie Morton to build a big lead before Justin Verlander was ejected in the sixth inning of a scoreless outing and the Astros cruised to a 15-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
The Astros honored Morton (13-6) with a pregame video recounting the highlights of his two-year stint with the team. Morton, who won Game 7 of the AL Championship Series and Game 7 of the World Series in 2017 to help Houston to its first title, tipped his cap after receiving a standing ovation following the tribute.
Houston’s hitters didn’t give Morton nearly as warm of a reception in his first trip to Minute Maid Park since signing with the Rays. The Astros tagged him for seven hits and a season-high six runs in four innings, which tied his shortest start this season.
Verlander’s ejection came with one out in the sixth and the Astros up 9-0 when he thought he struck out Tommy Pham. Instead the pitch was called a ball and the right-hander yelled something to home plate umpire Pat Hoberg.
Verlander (16-5) allowed four hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings while lowering his ERA to an AL-leading 2.69. His early exit helped end a streak of seven straight games with double-digit strikeouts. But Verlander, who leads the majors with 243 strikeouts, stayed around long enough to collect his 16th win, which ranks second in the majors.
■ Pirates 5, Phillies 4: PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins kept Phillies fans booing when he inexplicably dropped a routine throw at first base in the ninth, turning what appeared to be an inning-ending double play into the go-ahead run for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia.
After a pair of one-out walks by Hector Neris (2-5), Kevin Newman hit a grounder to second baseman Cesar Hernandez that could’ve let the Phillies escape.
Hernandez flipped to Jean Segura for a force at second, and the shortstop threw a strike to Hoskins that should have finishing the inning. But the struggling Hoskins seemed to close his mitt too early and the ball smacked off the leather and rolled away.
Adam Frazier scrambled home to score the tiebreaking run in stunning fashion and the Phillies failed to gain ground in the NL wild-card race.
■ Orioles 2, Nationals 0: WASHINGTON — Aaron Brooks came up with an unexpected pitching gem against the torrid-hitting Nationals, throwing six innings of two-hit ball to help the Baltimore Orioles to a 2-0 victory that ended Washington’s five-game winning streak.
Brooks (4-7) came in with a 6.21 ERA and was facing a team averaging 9 1/2 runs over its last 11 games. The right-hander allowed just four baserunners and struck out six, including four in a row bridging the first and second innings.
Rookie Hunter Harvey worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, striking out Asdrubal Cabrera after yielding a triple to Trea Turner and a pair of two-out walks.
Mychal Givens, the last of four Orioles relievers, got three straight outs to complete the four-hitter and earn his 11th save.
■ Blue Jays 3, Braves 1: TORONTO — Justin Smoak homered and drove in two runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and an RBI and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves.
Smoak hit an RBI single off Mike Soroka in a two-run first, and added his 20th homer in the seventh against Sean Newcomb.
The NL East-leading Braves lost their second straight following an eight-game winning streak that matched a season high. They managed just four runs while playing in New York, Colorado and Toronto in a span of three days.
■ Cubs 5, Mets 2: NEW YORK — Yu Darvish pitched eight masterful innings, Javier Báez homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs topped the New York Mets to take the opener of a pivotal three-game series in the National League wild-card race.
Báez and Addison Russell each hit a two-run homer off Marcus Stroman. Both middle infielders finished with three hits, and Báez had an eventful game all over the field.
The flashy shortstop made a tough grab to thwart a potential New York rally, contributed three extra-base hits and a walk on a perfect night at the plate — and was thrown out twice being overaggressive on the bases.
Pete Alonso hit his 42nd home run for the Mets, becoming the first rookie in 81 years to break his team’s season record. J.D. Davis also went deep, with two outs in the ninth against Brandon Kintzler.
New York dropped its fourth straight, all at home.
Darvish (5-6) allowed five hits, struck out seven and issued one walk — his first in six starts since his last one on July 23. Todd Frazier drew a free pass on four pitches leading off the fifth, ending a streak of 142 batters without a walk for the Japanese right-hander.
■ Reds 8, Marlins 5: MIAMI — Curt Casali homered and drove in three runs, helping Luis Castillo and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins.
Casali hit a tying solo drive off Caleb Smith (8-8) in the fourth inning. He batted again in the fifth and hit a two-run single off Tyler Kinley, giving the Reds a 5-3 lead.
Cincinnati also got a big game from Eugenio Suárez, who went deep for the third straight day and finished with three hits. Suárez leads the team with 37 homers.
The Reds have won the first two games in the four-game set after they were swept at Pittsburgh over the weekend.
■ Indians 10, Tigers 1: DETROIT — Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer to highlight a six-run seventh inning, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers, 10-1, on Tuesday night.
The Indians have won 12 straight against the Tigers and are 13-1 against them this season. Carlos Santana had three hits and scored three times for Cleveland, while four pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.
Detroit is now 17-44 at Comerica Park and needs to win five of the final 20 home games to avoid becoming the first team since at least 1908 to lose 60 at home.
The Tigers also lost Miguel Cabrera, who left the game after two at-bats with tightness in his left biceps — the same one he tore to end his 2018 season in June.
■ Athletics 2, Royals 1: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marcus Semien provided just enough early offense and Mike Fiers and three Oakland relievers combined to shut down the Kansas City Royals.
Semien had hits in his first two at-bats of the game, coming around to score in the first inning and driving in a run in the second. That was all the offense the A’s pitchers needed.
Fiers looked solid through five innings, but ran into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the sixth. Alex Gordon had an RBI double into the gap in right-center. After striking out Cheslor Cuthbert, a walk to Ryan O’Hearn ended Fiers’ night. Yusmeiro Petit came in and retired the next two batters, striking out Meibrys Viloria, to escape the jam and preserve the 2-1 lead.
■ Twins 3, White Sox 1: CHICAGO — Marwin Gonzalez and Jonathan Schoop hit solo homers in the second inning, Michael Pineda pitched five sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox.
Eddie Rosario knocked in an insurance run in the eighth as the AL Central-leading Twins won their third straight to remain 3 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland. Minnesota (80-51) moved to 29 games above .500 for the first time since Sept. 26, 2010.
Tim Anderson’s 14th homer accounted for the only run off Pineda (10-5), who won his third straight start and fourth straight decision. The right-hander allowed four hits and walked one while striking out eight, but was replaced by Sam Dyson to start the sixth after 89 pitches.
Tyler Duffey, Sergio Romo and Taylor Rogers followed as Minnesota’s bullpen came through with four scoreless innings. Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his 21st save.
■ Cardinals 6, Brewers 3: MILWAUKEE — Yadier Molina hit two home runs and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals matched a season high with their sixth straight win, beating the Milwaukee Brewers in a rain-delayed game inside Miller Park.
Play was halted briefly with the Cardinals batting with two outs in seventh inning as rain poured through the open roof and fans rushed to the covered concourses. The delay lasted about nine minutes as the retractable roof closed.
St. Louis right fielder Dexter Fowler preserved the win by jumping at the wall to catch a drive by Hernan Perez with two on for the final out.
Miles Mikolas (8-13) struck out 10 for the Cardinals, who have won 15 of 18 and are a season-best 15 games above .500. They held their three-game lead over Chicago in the division while the Brewers dropped 6 1/2 back.
