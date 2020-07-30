ROYALS 5, TIGERS 3: DETROIT — Trevor Rosenthal pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save since 2017 and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday night, overcoming Miguel Cabrera’s first multihomer game since 2016.
Once a standout closer for St. Louis, Rosenthal has struggled with his health and his effectiveness in recent years, finishing 2019 with a 13.50 ERA in 22 appearances with the Nationals and Tigers. When he retired JaCoby Jones on a grounder to end the game, he gave his glove a little celebratory tap.
The Royals have scored 25 of their 31 runs this year in the first five innings, but this time their offense came through late. Whit Merrifield scored on Salvador Perez’s grounder to break a 2-all tie in the seventh. Bubba Starling added a double the following inning that gave Kansas City two insurance runs it ended up needing.
Cabrera hit solo homers in the first and eighth, and Jonathan Schoop added one for Detroit in the fourth. It was Cabrera’s first multihomer game since Sept. 30, 2016 at Atlanta.
NATIONALS 6, BLUE JAYS 4: WASHINGTON — Michael A. Taylor’s second homer of the season helped the “visiting” Nationals knock around struggling Hyun-Jin Ryu and beat the home-away-from-home Toronto Blue Jays before both teams head into a coronavirus-caused “mini All-Star break,” as Washington manager Dave Martinez called it.
Kurt Suzuki delivered a two-run double and Asdrúbal Cabrera added an RBI double off Ryu (0-1), who gave up Taylor’s two-run shot to straightaway center that he celebrated with a socially distanced dugout dance in the fourth. Taylor is now 2 for 14 this season, a .143 average, but both hits cleared the fences.
Ryu’s ERA is 8.00 after he allowed five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, his second start under an $80 million, four-year deal Toronto gave him after he was second in NL Cy Young Award voting for the Dodgers in 2019.
Erick Fedde, making his second start in place of a sidelined Stephen Strasburg, gave up two runs in 3 1/3 innings. Ryne Harper (1-0) followed and got five outs for the win.
BRAVES 2, RAYS 1: ATLANTA — Max Fried retired Tampa Bay’s first 14 batters and combined with three relievers on a four-hitter as the Atlanta Braves beat the Rays.
Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single in Atlanta’s two-run second inning.
Fried (1-0) struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander improved to 4-0 in four interleague starts.
Luke Jackson, and Shane Greene combined for four outs before Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his second save.