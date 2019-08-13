■ Blue Jays 3, Rangers 0: TORONTO — Five Blue Jays pitchers combined on a five-hitter, Teoscar Hernandez and Billy McKinney hit back-to-back home runs, and Toronto beat the slumping Texas Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk celebrated his 28th birthday with a solo home run as Toronto won for the fifth time in seven games.
Texas has lost six of seven, a stretch in which the Rangers have been shut out twice and scored more than three runs just once.
Hernandez and McKinney connected off right-hander Shawn Kelley in the sixth. It was the 11th time this season the Blue Jays have hit back-to-back home runs, matching the 1999 team record.
Right-hander Wilmer Font opened for Toronto, his third such assignment in the past seven games.
■ Astros 6, White Sox 2: CHICAGO — Zack Greinke tossed six solid innings in his second start with the Astros, George Springer and José Altuve hit solo home runs and Houston topped the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader.
Springer connected on the first pitch of the day as the AL West-leading Astros won for the ninth time in 10 games. He also threw out a runner at the plate from right field.
Greinke (12-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in winning for the second time since Houston acquired him from Arizona in a deal at the trade deadline. The 35-year-old righty struck out six, walked two and hit a batter in a 102-pitch outing that was sharper than his Astros debut last week when he allowed five runs in six innings to Colorado.
Will Harris, Ryan Pressly and Collin McHugh each followed Greinke with a perfect inning.
Robinson Chirinos drove in two runs late with a pair of singles.
■ YANKEES 8, ORIOLES 3: NEW YORK — Domingo Germán pitched seven strong innings to become the first 16-game winner in the majors and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore, running their winning streak over the Orioles to 15 games.
Germán allowed two runs, five hits, struck out seven, walked one and won his career-high seventh straight decision.
DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch he saw to get the Yankees going. Aaron Judge added a two-run double in New York’s four-run fourth.
Gio Urshela had three more hits, including an RBI single in the fourth. Cameron Maybin had a two-run single in the second while Gary Sánchez and Mike Tauchman added RBI doubles as the Yankees totaled 15 hits.
Germán (16-2) kept Baltimore off-balance by throwing 37 curveballs. He generated 14 of his 21 swings and misses on his curveball.
■ BRAVES 5, METS 3: ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and threw out a runner at the plate to back Max Fried’s fifth straight win, leading Atlanta past New York.
Acuña sparked a two-run first against Zack Wheeler by leading off with a long single off the wall in right-center, coming around to score his 100th run of the season. In the fourth, he lined a 409-foot drive into the left-field seats for his 34th homer.
Acuña ended the sixth by scooping up a single to left by Juan Lagares and rifling a one-hop throw to the plate to get Todd Frazier trying to score from second.
Fried (14-4) went six strong innings, threw 100 pitches, surrendering six hits and three walks.
Wheeler (9-7) was pounded for 12 hits and all five Atlanta runs before he was lifted after the fifth.
■ NATIONALS 3, REDS 1: WASHINGTON — Brian Dozier hit his 17th home run and Juan Soto hit a second-deck shot for his 25th , and Joe Ross extended his scoreless streak to 17 1/3 innings as Washington beat Cincinnati.
Ross (3-3) allowed one run and five hits in his 6 2/3 innings; the run came when the final batter the righty faced, José Iglesias, delivered an RBI single.
Daniel Hudson earned his third save of the season as Washington won its third game in a row.
All of Washington’s runs came off Alex Wood (1-1), who had gone 36 appearances since last allowing two homers in an inning.
■ PHILLIES 4, CUBS 2: PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in the tiebreaking run with an RBI double in the seventh inning to lift Philadelphia over Chicago.
The Phillies will have a familiar face in the dugout Wednesday when new hitting coach Charlie Manuel arrives. The franchise icon was hired to replace John Mallee as hitting coach earlier in the day. He’s got a lot of work to do to revive an underachieving offense that overcame 15 strikeouts for the win, but the pitching staff did the job against the NL Central leaders.
Jason Vargas allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. Blake Parker (2-2) and Mike Morin each tossed a hitless inning and Hector Neris finished for his 21st save in 25 chances.
Cubs starter Jose Quintana had a career-best 14 strikeouts in six innings, allowing two runs — one earned — and five hits. Kyle Ryan (3-2) took the loss.
■ DODGERS 15, MARLINS 1: MIAMI — Rookie Will Smith had his first two-homer game, and Los Angeles twice hit back-to-back homers in a rout of Miami.
Cody Bellinger tied a career high with his 39th home run and Justin Turner hit his 20th for the Dodgers, who totaled six homers, a season-high 13 extra-base hits and no singles until there were two out in the ninth.
The six homers tied the record for most by a team at pitcher-friendly Marlins Park, which opened in 2012.
Rookie Dustin May (1-1), making his third career start, earned his first win by allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings.
■ Mariners 11, Tigers 6: DETROIT — Kyle Seager homered three times and Tom Murphy added two to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers.
Seager and Murphy hit back-to-back homers in the fourth and sixth innings before Seager added his third in the ninth. It was the first three-homer game of Seager’s career.
Jose Cisnero walked Murphy after the Seager homer, preventing them from becoming the first teammates to hit back-to-back homers three times in one game.
The Mariners won for the second time in 10 games, improving to 5-0 against Detroit this season. Zac Grotz (1-0) picked up his first win with 1 2/3 innings of relief.