■ Nationals 4-6, Phillies 1-5: WASHINGTON — Trea Turner’s go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning lifted Washington to a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies for a doubleheader sweep Tuesday that helped the Nationals clinch an NL wild card, capping quite a turnaround for a team that was 19-31 in late May.
Washington assured itself of returning to the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years after sitting out October in 2018.
Anthony Rendon delivered two sacrifice flies to raise his majors-leading RBIs total to 124 in the opening victory, a result that also eliminated Philadelphia.
In the nightcap, Washington trailed 4-2 entering the sixth, because Brad Miller managed to hit two homers off Max Scherzer (11-7) — and at that moment, about 250 miles away, the Cubs were leading the Pirates 1-0.
■ Pirates 9, Cubs 2: PITTSBURGH — The freefalling Chicago Cubs committed five errors, including two in a seven-run seventh inning, and moved to the brink of elimination with a 9-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates that extended their losing streak to seven.
Chicago dropped to 82-75 and would be eliminated with one more loss or Milwaukee win. The Cubs have not missed the playoffs since 2014.
Aided by a fielding error by second baseman Ben Zobrist and errant throw by reliever Danny Hultzen, the Pirates sent 13 batters to the plate in the seventh as they chased starter Kyle Hendricks and erased a 1-0 deficit. Pittsburgh stopped a nine-game losing streak in which it had been outscored 87-26.
Hendricks didn’t allow any hits until the sixth and any runs until the seventh.
■ Brewers 4, Reds 2: CINCINNATI — Ryan Braun added to his record total of homers at Great American Ball Park, and the Milwaukee Brewers moved a step closer to a wild-card berth, beating the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 for their fifth win in a row.
Just like last season, when Milwaukee put on a late rush to take the NL Central title, the Brewers have closed in on a playoff spot with a September flourish. They’ve won 16 of 18, positioning themselves for one of the NL wild cards along with Washington. Their clinching number was down to two after the latest win.
With 2018 National League MVP Christian Yelich sidelined by a broken right kneecap, the Brewers have turned to their deep bullpen and different combinations of hitting stars each night. Milwaukee has the best record in the majors in September at 18-4.
Braun connected for his 21st homer off Sonny Gray (11-8), making the final start of his All-Star season.
■ Twins 4, Tigers 2: DETROIT — Willians Astudillo and Eddie Rosario fueled a four-run seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins overcame an injury to starter Jake Odorizzi to beat the Detroit Tigers and move closer to an AL Central title.
Odorizzi (15-7) pitched two-hit ball through six innings but was pulled with a tight left hamstring after warming up for the seventh. The right-hander hadn’t allowed a hit since Harold Castro’s bunt single in the first and left having struck out six and allowed one run.
Minnesota’s magic number to clinch the division is two over Cleveland.
Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his 29th save. It was his first appearance since allowing three runs in a loss to Kansas City on Saturday.
The Tigers need to win one of their final two home games to avoid tying the 1939 St. Louis Browns’ record of 59 home losses.
■ Orioles 11, Blue Jays 4: TORONTO — Trey Mancini had a career-high five hits, DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays.
Dwight Smith Jr. and Austin Wynns each hit solo home runs for the Orioles. Baltimore batters have gone deep at least once in 18 straight games, two shy of the 1998 club record.
With one more victory or a loss by Detroit, the Orioles (51-106) can avoid having baseball’s worst record for the second straight season.
Mancini, named AL Player of the Week on Monday, extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He doubled and scored in the first, doubled in the third, singled in the fifth, hit an RBI single in the sixth, and singled and scored in the eighth inning.
Right-hander Dylan Bundy (7-14) allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings to win for the first time since Aug. 25. Bundy is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in four starts against the Blue Jays.
