■ Astros 5, Angels 2: HOUSTON — Alex Bregman hit his career-high 32nd homer and Wade Miley earned his seventh straight win as the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 on Saturday night.
The AL-West leading Astros tied the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL at 84-47. The Angels lost their fourth in a row.
Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a two-run homer in the first inning. Bregman upped the lead to 5-0 with a three-run homer in the third — the All-Star third baseman hit 31 home runs last year.
Miley (13-4) yielded one run on five hits with four strikeouts over five innings. He retired the first nine batters before David Fletcher doubled to lead off the fourth.
Will Harris pitched the ninth for his first save of the season.
Luis Rengifo hit a solo home run in the Angels fifth. Mike Trout cut the lead to 5-2 with an RBI single in the seventh.
Dillon Peters (3-2) allowed five runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander gave up five runs for a second straight start.
■ Dodgers 2, Yankees 1: LOS ANGELES — Kenley Jansen escaped a bases-loaded jam in a bizarre ninth inning that saw both managers on the field trying to figure out what happened, and the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the New York Yankees.
With many in the sellout crowd of 53,803 at Dodger Stadium on their feet, Jansen struck out Mike Tauchman and pinch-hitter Gary Sánchez to end a matchup between the teams with the best records in baseball.
But it was the play right before that to load the bases that left most everyone in the ballpark wondering what was going on.
There were runners at first and second with one out when Gio Urshela hit a grounder to third baseman Justin Turner, who looked to start a game-ending double play. Second baseman Max Muncy caught Turner’s flip but then got wiped out by Brett Gardner’s hard slide for an apparent forceout.
Gleyber Torres, who had started the play on second base, rounded third and then headed home with Muncy down on the ground, trying to score the tying run. Instead, Torres was stopped by the umpires because time had been called.
The strange sequence set off a 2-minute replay review. Gardner was called safe at second, beating the throw with a hard but legal slide. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t appear to think Gardner was safe, while Yankees manager Aaron Boone came out, too, seemingly to seek clarification on why Torres wasn’t allowed to score.
A day after the Yankees routed the Dodgers 10-2, the clubs played a tight game that have some fans predicting will be an October preview.
■ Nationals 7, Cubs 2: CHICAGO — Trea Turner reached base four times and scored twice, Yan Gomes and Howie Kendrick each drove in two runs and the surging Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs.
Washington has won four straight and six of seven to extend its lead over Chicago for the top NL wild-card spot to three games. The Nationals have scored a total of 97 runs in their last nine games.
A day after losing to the Nationals 9-3, the Cubs dropped consecutive games at Wrigley Field for the first time since June 25-26 against Atlanta. First baseman Anthony Rizzo exited in the fifth inning with tightness in his middle back — he missed time in May with back trouble.
Turner got Washington off to a quick start, going 2 for 3 with two walks and a stolen base to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 31 games, the longest current streak in the majors. Anthony Rendon stretched his hitting streak to 11 games and drove in a run.
Washington starter Joe Ross, who had to leave his last start after being hit in the right shin by a comebacker, allowed two runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Five Nationals relievers combined to hold Chicago to one hit over the final 4 2/3 innings. Wander Suero (4-7) got the final two outs of the fifth to get the win.
Jose Quintana (11-8) allowed four earned runs in four innings and had his career-high streak of seven straight wins snapped. The left-hander hadn’t lost since June 22 against the New York Mets.
Nicholas Castellanos had two hits and an RBI for the Cubs.
■ Orioles 7, Rays 1: BALTIMORE — Pedro Severino hit his first career grand slam, Hanser Alberto and Jonathan Villar homered on successive pitches and the Baltimore Orioles interrupted Tampa Bay’s successful run on the road by beating the Rays.
John Means (9-9) allowed one run and five hits over seven innings to end a streak of four straight losing starts. Baltimore’s lone representative at the All-Star Game struck out seven and walked none.
Michael Brosseau homered for the Rays, who won 11 of their previous 12 away games and came in with the best road record in the majors. Tampa Bay took the first two games of the series against the last-place Orioles to move atop the AL wild-card race.
After hitting into a double play with the bases loaded in the first inning, Severino got a second chance with the bases filled in the third and sent an 0-1 pitch from Austin Pruitt into the left-field seats.
In the fourth, Alberto hit a solo shot off Pruitt and Villar connected on the following pitch for a 7-0 lead.
■ Cardinals 6, Rockies 0: ST. LOUIS — Harrison Bader homered, Dakota Hudson allowed just two hits over six innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies.
Hudson (13-6) extended his consecutive scoreless innings streak to a career-high 18 2/3 as the Cardinals won their third straight and sixth in their last seven games. Daniel Murphy’s leadoff double in the second snapped Hudson’s streak of 8 2/3 innings not allowing a hit.
The Cardinals moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs, who lost earlier to Washington, for first place in the National League Central. St. Louis improved to a season-high 12 games over .500.
Hudson struck out two and walked three before being lifted for a pinch hitter after throwing 95 pitches. His 13 wins are the most among all rookies and Hudson is the first rookie to lead St. Louis in wins since Matt Morris in 1997.
Tyler Webb, Giovanny Gallegos and Dominic Leone completed the four-hit shutout.
■ Indians 4, Royals 2: CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer to help Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals in a game in which the Indians lost third baseman Jose Ramirez to a right wrist injury.
Reyes’ 30th homer of the season highlighted a four-run third inning against the Royals’ Glenn Sparkman (3-9). Reyes has three homers since being acquired from San Diego on July 31.
With the win, Cleveland moved ahead of Tampa Bay into one of the two AL wild-card spots.
Ramirez, a two-time All-Star, left the game in the first inning after fouling off a pitch. He immediately bent over in pain before walking off the field with a trainer. A team spokesman said he exited with “right wrist discomfort.”
Mike Clevinger (9-2) struck out eight and allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings, remaining unbeaten in his career against Kansas City and improving to 4-0 at home this season. The right-hander is 9-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 14 appearances against the Royals.
Brad Hand worked a scoreless ninth for his 31st save. It was his second conversion in two nights following three straight blown saves.
■ Pirates 14, Reds 0: PITTSBURGH — Josh Bell topped 100 RBIs for the first time in the majors, hitting a three-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates routed the Cincinnati Reds.
After Colin Moran gave Pittsburgh a 7-0 lead with a pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth inning, Bell lined a fastball from Kevin Gausman into the left-field bleachers in the seventh to reach 102 RBIs.
Bell’s career-high 32 home runs matched Bobby Bonilla’s mark from 1990 for the most by a Pirates switch-hitter.
The Pirates have won the first two games against Cincinnati after entering the three-game series 8-30 since the All-Star break. The Reds lost their ninth straight game at PNC Park dating to an 8-6 win on June 17, 2018.
■ Braves 9, Mets 5: NEW YORK — Newly signed Francisco Cervelli had three hits and three RBIs in his Atlanta debut, and the Braves beat the New York Mets for their seventh straight victory.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and Billy Hamilton dashed home with another run on the play thanks to a mental lapse by Mets left fielder J.D. Davis.
Freddie Freeman launched his career-high 35th home run in the ninth. Freeman, who began the day leading the majors in RBIs, increased his season total to 105.
Ozzie Albies and Josh Donaldson also went deep for the NL East leaders, each connecting on a solo shot in the third off starter Zack Wheeler. Atlanta improved to 10-3 this year against the Mets, who remained two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card.
■ Phillies 9, Marlins 3: MIAMI — Corey Dickerson had four hits and five RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins.
Zach Eflin pitched six solid innings for his first win since June 24. Eflin (8-11) allowed two runs, six hits and struck out two.
Scott Kingery’s three-run homer off Miami rookie starter Jordan Yamamoto highlighted a six-run fourth and erased a 1-0 deficit. Kingery drove Yamamoto’s fastball over the left-center field wall for his 15th home run.
Yamamoto (4-5) was lifted after his two-out walk to Rhys Hoskins loaded the bases and capped a 13-pitch at bat. Marlins reliever Tyler Kinley walked Realmuto on four pitches and allowed Dickerson’s two-run double.
Kinley and Yamamoto combined to throw 62 pitches in a half-inning which lasted 39 minutes.
■ Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 0: MILWAUKEE — Eric Thames and Trent Grisham hit back-to-back homers, Keston Hiura knocked in two runs and Chase Anderson pitched five strong innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.
With the win, Milwaukee pulled within two games of Chicago in the race for the second NL wild-card spot. Arizona dropped 5 1/2 games back of the Cubs, who lost to the Nationals earlier in the day.
After managing just two hits against Milwaukee on Friday, the Diamondbacks’ bats again were quiet on Saturday. Arizona had just four hits, three of which came against Anderson.
Anderson (6-3) picked up the win after allowing a career-high 10 runs in his last start Sunday in Washington. Of his 87 total pitches on Saturday, the right-hander threw 60 for strikes in front of a capacity crowd of 41,737.
■ Twins 8, Tigers 5: MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sano’s three-run homer capped a five-run rally in the fifth inning, Jake Cave and Max Kepler also connected and the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers.
Sano and Cave both homered twice Friday night in a 9-6 loss to the Tigers, who have the worst record in the league. The Twins trailed 4-1 in this game before their comeback.
Cave led off the fifth with a double, Kepler doubled home a run and Nelson Cruz hit an RBI single. Sano pulled his 26th homer into the second deck in left off Edwin Jackson (3-7).