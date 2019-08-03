■ Rangers 5, Tigers 4, 10 innings: ARLINGTON — Rougned Odor homered with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.
Odor’s opposite-field drive into the Detroit bullpen in left-center came with a full count against Nick Ramirez (5-4). That was a pitch after third base umpire Dave Rackley ruled Odor was able to check his swing on 2-2 pitch.
Jose Leclerc (2-3), a night after his first save since April 17, pitched a perfect 10th inning.
The Rangers have won the first two games of this three-game set for their first series win since a three-game sweep at Detroit in late June. Texas had since gone 0-6-3 for its longest span of winless series since 10 in a row in 2003.
Miguel Cabrera’s 472nd career homer was a towering two-run shot to center in the first that put the Tigers up 2-0. After Willie Calhoun’s leadoff homer in the Rangers fourth tied the game, Detroit went ahead 4-2 on Harold Castro’s two-out single in the fifth.
Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd struck out nine and walked one over 5 2/3 innings in his first start since the trade deadline passed three days earlier with him still in Detroit, despite speculation otherwise before that.
Boyd exited with a 4-2 lead, but had his third consecutive no-decision and is 1-4 over his last 11 starts.
The Rangers tied the game at 4 with two unearned runs in the seventh.
■ Braves 5, Reds 4, 10 innings: ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit an RBI single off Robert Stephenson with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves recovered from blowing two leads to beat the Cincinnati Reds.
The Braves thought they had the game just about won in the eighth when Acuña drew a tiebreaking, bases-loaded walk from Michael Lorenzen . But then Shane Greene, the new closer making his Braves debut after being acquired in a trade with Detroit, blew a save opportunity in the ninth.
Greene gave up consecutive singles to begin the inning before Tucker Barnhart’s flair single to left field scored the tying run.
Luke Jackson (6-2), who lost the closer’s job to Greene after the trade, earned the win after striking out the side in the 10th.
■ Cubs 4, Brewers 1: CHICAGO — Cole Hamels pitched five shutout innings after spending five weeks on the injured list, Albert Almora Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Cubs lost All-Star catcher Willson Contreras to an apparent hamstring injury. There was no immediate word on the severity of the setback.
Out since June 28 because of a strained left oblique, Hamels allowed four singles, walked none and struck out six.
The four-time All Star picked up where he left off before his injury. In five starts before getting hurt in a game at Cincinnati, the 35-year-old lefty pitched at least seven innings and was 2-1 with a 1.00 ERA.
Almora hit a solo homer in the seventh off reliever Junior Guerra (3-3) into the Wrigley Field basket just inside the left-field foul pole for a 2-1 lead.
Almora added a sacrifice fly in a two-run eighth that included an RBI single by Javier Báez. In the second, Báez tripled and scored.
■ Rays 8, Marlins 6: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Eric Sogard homered twice and finished with a career-high five RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins.
Willy Adames and Austin Meadows also connected as Tampa Bay won for the seventh time in eight games. Nick Anderson (3-4), who was acquired in a trade with Miami on Wednesday, pitched a perfect eighth for the win, and Emilio Pagan finished for his ninth save.
The Rays went ahead to stay on Adames’ leadoff drive against Jarlin Garcia (2-1) in the eighth. Travis d’Arnaud, who has 26 RBIs since July 1, made it 8-6 with a run-scoring single later in the inning.
Sogard, picked up in a trade with Toronto on Sunday, hit a two-run shot in the second and a three-run drive off Elieser Hernandez in the third. He has 12 homers this season, compared to 11 combined over his previous eight major league seasons.
Meadows went deep for the third straight game. Meadows’ solo drive in the seventh tied it at 6.
■ Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4: BALTIMORE — Trey Mancini homered and drove in four runs, Jonathan Villar also went deep and the Baltimore Orioles beat Toronto to end the Blue Jays’ five-game winning streak.
After Toronto pulled even with two runs in the top of the seventh, Baltimore restored its lead in the bottom half. The first two batters reached against Buddy Boshers (0-1) before Hanser Alberto hit an RBI single off Justin Shafer and Mancini added a run-scoring groundout.
Mychal Givens (2-5) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Paul Fry got three outs for his third save.
The Orioles, who lost the first two games of the series by a combined 16-4 score, improved their home record to 16-38.
Freddy Galvis and Reese McGuire homered for the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and an RBI. Toronto was riding its longest winning streak of the season and striving to win a sixth straight on the road for the first time since 2014.
■ Mets 7, Pirates 5: PITTSBURGH — Marcus Stroman’s debut with the New York Mets didn’t quite go as planned. Wilson Ramos made sure it didn’t matter, hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning and adding a three-run double in the ninth to lift the Mets to a 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Stroman, acquired in a trade with Toronto last Sunday, allowed three runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 sometimes shaky innings but received a no decision when the Mets pounced on Pittsburgh’s bullpen.
New York trailed 3-1 in the seventh when Jeff McNeil hit a pinch-hit solo home run to get the Mets within a run. Robinson Canó doubled off Kyle Crick (3-6) leading off the eighth and Ramos followed with a shot to the seats in right-center field to put New York in front. Ramos provided insurance in the ninth when his drive to the Clemente Wall in right field off Chris Stratton cleared the bases.
Ramos finished 4 for 5 with a career-high six RBIs for New York, which won for the ninth time in 11 games. Amed Rosario added three hits for the Mets. Justin Wilson (3-1) earned the victory by pitching a scoreless seventh.
■ Phillies 3, White Sox 2: PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago White Sox.
Nola (10-2) allowed one run and three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. He lowered his ERA to 1.91 over his last eight starts while reaching double-digits in strikeouts for the 12th time in his career, including the fourth this season.
Cesar Hernandez also had an RBI for the Phillies, who entered Saturday a game back in the NL wild-card race.
Jon Jay had an RBI double for Chicago, which dropped its ninth in the last 11. The White Sox are batting .194 while averaging two runs per game over that stretch.
Nick Pivetta got the final six outs for his first career save. The White Sox got the first two runners on in the ninth before Pivetta struck out Eloy Jimenez and Tim Anderson. Yolmer Sanchez’s two-out single to right drove in Jose Abreu, putting runners on first and third. However, Pivetta struck out pinch-hitter Adam Engel to finish his 42-pitch outing.
■ Indians 7, Angels 2: CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis homered during Cleveland’s five-run fifth inning, and the Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels.
Carlos Santana added a solo shot in the eighth, helping Cleveland to its third win in four games.
The Indians didn’t have a hit through four innings, but quickly broke open a scoreless tie to keep the pressure on first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.
Kipnis hit a two-run homer off Trevor Cahill (3-7), who replaced injured starter Félix Peña in the second. Lindor’s three-run drive was off Justin Anderson.
Cleveland’s rally came moments after Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was shown on the scoreboard, sitting in a Progressive Field suite. Mayfield drank from a beer can after biting into it and showed off his Lindor jersey, leading to a loud cheer from the crowd.
■ Dodgers 4, Padres 1: LOS ANGELES — Walker Buehler struck out 15 in his second career complete game, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres.
Buehler (10-2) reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time this season, all since June 3. It was the fifth double-digit strikeout game of his career. It was also the first time he reached double digits in victories after winning eight games in 23 starts last season.
The 15 strikeouts were his most since he had 16 in a complete-game victory over Colorado on June 21. Buehler has not walked a batter on any of his double-digit strikeout games this season.
Justin Turner hit his 17th homer as Los Angeles finished off San Diego in a tidy 2 hours, 18 minutes. Turner finished with two hits and two RBIs.
