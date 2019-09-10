■ Brewers 4, Marlins 3: MIAMI — Brewers star Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball Tuesday night and will miss the rest of the regular season, an injury that overshadowed Milwaukee’s 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
The Brewers didn’t say whether the reigning NL MVP might be able to return for the playoffs that begin Oct. 1 if they make it that far. Yelich will return to Milwaukee on Wednesday for further evaluation.
Yelich fouled a ball off his leg in the first inning. He was down on the ground for several minutes before limping off the field.
Yelich hit .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs along with 30 stolen bases this season. The outfielder was leading the majors in slugging percentage and OPS when he was hurt.
Trent Grisham continued Yelich’s at-bat with a 1-2 count and struck out — the strikeout was charged to Yelich.
Pinch-hitter Tyler Austin lifted a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. Yasmani Grandal led off with a single against Adam Conley (2-9), Grisham doubled and Austin put the Brewers ahead.
■ Athletics 21, Astros 7: HOUSTON — Matt Olson and Sean Murphy both homered twice, and the Oakland Athletics tagged Wade Miley for seven runs in the first inning and scored a season high in a 21-7 rout of the Houston Astros.
After being blanked in a lopsided loss on Monday, Oakland recovered to win its seventh of nine and remained ahead of Cleveland for the second AL wild-card spot.
The Astros were coming off a 21-1 win over Seattle on Sunday and a 15-0 thrashing of Oakland on Monday in which they hit seven homers. It was the first time the Athletics had been shut out since May 9.
But on Tuesday, the A’s had a season-best 25 hits and built a 7-0 lead in the first inning without an extra-base knock. They still ended up tying a season high with six homers after not hitting any in their previous two games.
■ METS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2: NEW YORK — Zack Wheeler pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Justin Wilson navigated four difficult outs for his first save since April and New York beat Arizona.
New York has taken the first two games in this key four-game set between NL playoff contenders. Arizona had won 11 of 14 and opened the day 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card.
Todd Frazier drove a pair of run-scoring doubles for the Mets, who began the day four games behind the Cubs.
Diamondbacks rookie Zac Gallen (3-5) pitched three-run ball over six innings.
Eduardo Escobar homered off reliever Brad Brach and drove in two for Arizona. He has 112 RBIs.
Wheeler (11-7) struck out seven and allowed seven hits and two walks.
■ PHILLIES 6, BRAVES 5: PHILADELPHIA — Corey Dickerson homered twice to help Philadelphia’s wild-card push and the Phillies hit five home runs overall in a win over Atlanta.
J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper and Dickerson all homered in the first inning, Scott Kingery hit an inside-the-park homer and Dickerson tacked an insurance run with a solo shot late to help the Phillies win for the third time in four games.
Blake Parker (3-2) pitched two scoreless innings of the relief for the win. Hector Neris worked a scoreless ninth for his 25th save.
Max Fried (16-5) took the loss for Atlanta, which got run-scoring hits from Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson and Francisco Cervelli. Johan Camargo added a solo homer.
■ TIGERS 12, YANKEES 11: DETROIT — Jordy Mercer capped a comeback from a six-run deficit with a game-ending single off Chance Adams in the ninth inning, and Detroit overcame six home runs by New York.
Brett Gardner and Didi Gregorius each homered twice, and Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarnación also went deep for the Yankees, whose 276 homers tied Minnesota for the major league lead.
New York led 6-0 in the second inning. But the Tigers tied the score with six runs in the third, aided by an error by Torres at second base.
Grayson Greiner doubled with one out in the ninth off Chance Adams (1-1) and Mercer’s single to the gap in right-center scored pinch-runner Willi Castro. Tigers closer Jiménez (3-8) pitched a perfect ninth.
■ BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 3: TORONTO — Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run home run, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire added solo shots and Toronto snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over Boston.
Biggio walked twice and scored twice, and McGuire had two hits.
Mookie Betts homered for the Red Sox, who have lost four straight.
Justin Shafer (2-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings as Toronto won for the first time since Aug. 31. Ken Giles finished in the ninth for his 19th save in 20 opportunities.
Josh Taylor (1-2) took the loss.
■ TWINS 5, NATIONALS 0: MINNEAPOLIS — José Berriós surrendered two singles over seven innings in his best start in six weeks, Mitch Garver hit the tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh, and Minnesota beat Washington.
Berriós (12-8) struck out four and walked one. Aníbal Sánchez (8-8) was almost as sharp for the Nationals, finishing with four hits and one walk allowed, along with five strikeouts.
The American League Central-leading Twins took a five-game lead on Cleveland into the night. The Indians, who have six more losses than the Twins, played at the Los Angeles Angels.
The Nationals entered 9 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, but they were in the first wild card spot, 4 1/2 games above the cut, ahead of Milwaukee. The Chicago Cubs have the second spot.
■ White Sox 7, Royals 3: CHICAGO — Rookie Eloy Jiménez hit his first career grand slam, Yoán Moncada launched a monster two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals.
Adam Engel added a solo shot for as the White Sox won their second straight, but just their fourth in 14 games.
Adalberto Mondesi, Alex Gordon and Ryan O’Hearn went deep for the Royals on a warm night where the ball carried well and every run was scored on a homer.
Ivan Nova (10-12) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings to snap his three-game losing streak. The right-hander yielded six hits, including the Royals’ three solo shots, while walking none and striking out five.
Jakob Junis (9-13) permitted five runs in five-plus innings in losing for the third time in four decisions.