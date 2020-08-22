ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 3: OAKLAND, Calif. — Mike Trout drove in three early runs, then made a key catch late as the Los Angeles Angels beat Oakland 4-3 Saturday to snap the Athletics’ nine-game home winning streak.
The three-time MVP made a diving catch on Matt Olson’s sinking liner to center field to start the eighth inning, which had Angels reliever Ty Buttrey clapping his glove in gratitude. Buttrey got six outs for his second save.
Anthony Rendon extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the Angels, who snapped a four-game losing streak with their second victory in the last 10.
Matt Andriese (1-1) relieved starter Griffin Canning in the fifth and pitched 2 1/3 innings for his first win with the Angels.
RAYS 2, BLUE JAYS 1, 10 INNINGS: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinch-hitter Kevin Kiermaier singled in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay Rays ended Toronto’s six-game winning streak.
Both teams scored a run in the fifth and it stayed 1-all until each team began the 10th with an automatic runner on second base.
After Anthony Banda (1-0) got Travis Shaw to ground into an inning-ending double play in the top half, the Rays won it.
A groundout and walk put runners at the corners. Kiermaier batted for Michael Brosseau and singled off Anthony Bass (1-1).
INDIANS 6, TIGERS 1: CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie struck out 10 in his major league debut and Domingo Santana delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth, lifting the Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.
McKenzie (1-0) went six innings, allowing two hits on a Willi Castro homer and a Jeimer Candelario double. The 23-year-old right-hander notched his first strikeout on three pitches to future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera in the first.
PIRATES 12, BREWERS 5: PITTSBURGH — Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates pound the Milwaukee Brewers.
Pittsburgh collected 14 hits for the second straight day, good enough for its first win streak since last September. Gregory Polanco had a home run and a double for his first two-hit game in 15 months. Colin Moran doubled three times, and Erik Gonzalez chipped in a two-run double in the seventh as the Pirates batted around against Milwaukee’s suddenly vulnerable bullpen.
TWINS 7, ROYALS 2: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer, Miguel Sano homered and also drove in three runs, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals to even their series at a game apiece.
Randy Dobnak (5-1) pitched five innings of two-run ball, continuing his brilliant start to the season. The former undrafted free agent, who just three years ago was pitching for the independent Utica Unicorns, gave up a homer to Alex Gordon but otherwise kept dodging trouble on a hot, humid night at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals’ Brady Singer (1-3) allowed four runs and six hits in four innings in his third straight start against Minnesota.