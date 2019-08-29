■ MARINERS 5, RANGERS 3: ARLINGTON — Austin Nola hit a sacrifice fly that scored Dee Gordon with the tiebreaking run in the top of the ninth inning and Omar Narváez added an insurance run with an RBI single as the Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over Texas on Thursday night.
Matt Magill (4-1) allowed one base runner in the eighth and ninth innings.
José Leclerc (2-4) allowed both runs in the ninth inning on two singles and two walks. The Rangers lost for the fifth time in seven games. Willie Calhoun homered in the first inning for Texas.
Félix Hernández came away with his second straight no decision after missing more than three months with a lat strain. Hernández allowed all three runs on five hits and struck out three.
Lance Lynn gave up three runs, one earned, in six innings. He struck out five, raising his season total to 202 and becoming the eighth pitcher in Texas club history to strike out 200 or more in a season.
■ RAYS 9, ASTROS 8: HOUSTON — Ji-Man Choi hit a two-run double, Travis d’Arnaud homered and drove in four runs, and Tampa Bay beat Houston to avoid a three-game sweep.
Astros star Jose Altuve hit a tiebreaking solo leadoff homer in the sixth, his 25th, but Tampa Bay scored three runs in the seventh to make it 8-6. Tommy Pham had an RBI single off Chris Devenski (2-3), and Choi brought in two more with a drive to center.
Houston ended a seven-game winning streak, and the Rays snapped a season-high four-game road skid.
Jose De Leon (1-0) earned the win for the Rays, who used seven pitchers. Emilio Pagan earned his 15th save.
The Rays and Astros exchanged solo homers in the third, with Austin Meadows hitting his 24th and George Springer answering with his 28th to make it 2-2.
Abraham Toro led off the bottom of the ninth with his first career homer to make it 9-8 before the Rays held on.