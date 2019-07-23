■ Mets 5, PADRES 2: NEW YORK — Robinson Canó hit three home runs, breaking loose from a season-long slump in a huge way and leading Jason Vargas and the New York Mets over the San Diego Padres 5-1 Tuesday night.
The 36-year-old Canó drove in all five runs and went 4 for 4. Vargas pitched one-hit ball for six shutout innings, possibly enhancing his trade value.
Canó began the day batting just .243 with six homers in his first season with the Mets. Yet before the game, manager Mickey Callaway expressed confidence that Canó would produce, putting him in the category of “Hall of Fame hitters.”
Canó homered three times in a game for the first time in his career. It was just the third three-homer game ever by a Mets player at home — Lucas Duda and Kirk Nieuwenhuis both did it in July 2015.
■ Athletics 4, Astros 3, 11 innings: HOUSTON — Matt Olson hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning and Ramon Laureano added a ground-rule RBI double with one out in the 11th, giving the Oakland Athletics a 4-3 win over the Houston Astros.
It was tied at 3-3 when Olson singled off Collin McHugh (3-5) with one out in the 11th, before Mark Canha walked. Laureano then hit a ball to left field that rolled to the wall and lodged between the padding and the ground. Both runners scored by the time Josh Reddick got the ball and threw it in.
But the play was reviewed and Canha was returned to third base because the ball was lodged under the wall.
Oakland starter Mike Fiers allowed six hits and two runs in 7 2/3 innings but did not factor into the decision. He hasn’t lost since May 1, which was the start before his no-hitter on May 7 against the Reds. Yusmeiro Petit (3-2) struck out two in two perfect innings for the win.
■ Nationals 11 Rockies 1: WASHINGTON — Trea Turner hit his second career cycle, Stephen Strasburg earned his major league-leading 13th win and the Washington Nationals routed the Colorado Rockies.
Turner led off the first inning with homer, singled in the second and tripled leading off the fifth. After grounding into a double play in the sixth, he doubled home a run during Washington’s eight-run seventh.
It was the fourth cycle for the Nationals since relocating to Washington in 2005, half of them by Turner against the Rockies. He’s the 26th player to hit for multiple cycles.
Strasburg (13-4) pitched six innings for his sixth straight win as the Nationals kicked off a 10-game homestand. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight. The right-hander is 10-1 with a 3.17 ERA over his past 12 starts.
■ Cardinals 4, Pirates 3: PITTSBURGH — Paul Goldschmidt homered for the second straight night, José Martínez added his 10th home run this season and Dakota Hudson rebounded from a shaky start to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Goldschmidt, who hit a go-ahead grand slam in the 10th inning on Monday, delivered a two-run drive to the left-field seats in the third inning off Chris Archer (3-7). Martínez put St. Louis in front with a solo shot leading off the fifth, and Hudson and two relievers shut down the Pirates after spotting Pittsburgh a 3-0 lead.
■ Blue Jays 2, Indians 1, 10 INNINGS: TORONTO — Justin Smoak tied the game with a homer in the ninth inning and knocked in the winning run with a two-out single in the 10th as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians.
Smoak got the winning hit off lefty Tyler Olson (1-1), scoring Eric Sogard.
Toronto’s Ken Giles (2-2) pitched one inning and earned the win.
The Indians carried a three-hitter into the ninth before Smoak spoiled the shutout bid, homering with a one-out off closer Brad Hand. Smoak’s 17th homer was his second in two days. He hit a solo shot in Monday’s 7-3 loss to Cleveland.
Hand squandered a save opportunity for the second time in 29 chances.
■ Royals 5, Braves 4: ATLANTA — Lucas Duda came through with Kansas City’s first pinch-hit homer of the season to break a tie in the eighth inning, and the Royals held on for a 5-4 victory over the first-place Atlanta Braves.
Alex Gordon also homered for the Royals and drove in two runs. Both starters — Atlanta’s Dallas Keuchel and Kansas City’s Danny Duffy — went six strong innings with double-digit strikeouts but didn’t factor in the decision.
Hitting just .150, Duda led off the eighth by driving a 2-2 pitch from Anthony Swarzak (0-1) over the wall in right-center for a 435-foot homer. It was the fourth pinch-hit homer of Duda’s career, the most recent one coming last September, when he played for the Braves.
■ Marlins 5, White Sox 1: CHICAGO — Caleb Smith retired his first 17 batters and cruised through seven innings of two-hit ball, and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago White Sox.
Curtis Granderson hit a two-run homer to cap Miami’s four-run fourth inning against Dylan Covey (1-6). Harold Ramirez added a solo shot in the fifth as the NL-worst Marlins ended a four-game skid.
Smith (6-4) worked perfectly through a depleted White Sox lineup before walking Adam Engel and Leury García with two outs in the sixth. Jon Jay followed by grounding a single to right for Chicago’s first hit and only run.
■ Red Sox 5, Rays 4: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christian Vázquez hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Marcus Walden bailed Boston out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays to move into second place in the AL East for the first time since the second day of the season.
The defending World Series champions have recovered from a 3-8 start and improved to a season-high 10 games over .500 at 56-46, moving one percentage point ahead of the Rays (57-47), who have lost seven of eight. The Red Sox had not been in second place since they were 1-1 after play on March 29, tied with Tampa Bay and Toronto. They have closed on Oakland, which leads for the second AL wild-card berth.
