YANKEES 5, RED SOX 2: NEW YORK — Gio Urshela hit his first big league grand slam, Aaron Judge homered for a career-high fourth straight game and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to five with a 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.
Nick Nelson (1-0) pitched three hitless innings to win his major league debut. At 6-1, the Yankees are off to their best start since 2003 — the equivalent of 16-3 over a 162-game season. Boston dropped to 3-6.
Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka made his season debut after recovering from a concussion sustained when he was hit in the head by Giancarlo Stanton’s line drive during practice on July 4. Tanaka lasted just 2 2/3 innings and 51 pitches, tiring in his second time through the order.
BRAVES 7, METS 1: ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. shook off a slow start by driving in two runs with two hits, including his first homer, and the Atlanta Braves beat Michael Wacha and the New York Mets for their fourth straight win.
The Mets have lost four straight, including the first two games of the four-game series between the NL East rivals.
Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer, his third, off Wacha (1-1) in the first inning.
Acuña led off the game with his 18th strikeout, the most in the majors, before emerging from his funk. He doubled in a run in the second for his first RBI as the Braves stretched the lead to 5-0.
TWINS 3, INDIANS 1: MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó hit a pair of homers and Kenta Maeda pitched six scoreless innings in his home debut for Minnesota as the Twins beat the Cleveland.
Eddie Rosario added a solo homer for Minnesota, which got another strong start from a veteran newcomer to its starting rotation. Maeda (2-0) retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit until Bradley Zimmer beat out a weak ground ball to second base in the fifth inning.
Carlos Carrasco (1-1) gave up six hits in six innings for Cleveland and was done in by three solo home runs from the Twins.
WHITE SOX 11, ROYALS 5: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gio Gonzalez made his first start for the hot-hitting Chicago White Sox more than 16 years after they drafted him, and the veteran responded by holding the Kansas City Royals scoreless into the fourth inning of an 11-5 rout.
Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer and finished with a career-high four hits, and rookie Luis Robert had four hits while finishing a triple shy of the cycle, leading a White Sox barrage of 21 hits in all. Leury Garcia also pounded out four hits, Yoan Moncada added three and Yasmani Grandal had a pair of hits while driving in two runs.
That was plenty of support for Gonzalez, who scattered five hits and three walks while striking out six in 3 2/3 innings. Matt Foster (1-0), one of six White Sox relievers, got the win.
FROM WIRE REPORTS