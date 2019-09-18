■ Cardinals 5, Nationals 1: ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright put on another sharp performance while outpitching Max Scherzer, right fielder Dexter Fowler made a sensational catch and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Wednesday.
Wainwright (13-9) has won all four of his starts this month, allowing just one earned run in 27 innings. The 38-year-old righty limited the Nationals to an unearned run in seven innings.
Trailing by four, the Nationals put two on with one out in the eighth. Asdrúbal Cabrera hit a drive off Andrew Miller that had the distance to leave the park, but Fowler jumped and reached far over the wall to make the grab.
Tommy Edman and Matt Wieters homered for St. Louis, which began the day with a two-game division lead over Chicago and Milwaukee. The Cardinals play the Cubs seven times in their final 10 games, beginning with a four-game series at Wrigley Field that starts tonight.
■ Athletics 1, Royals 0, 11 innings: OAKLAND, Calif. — Mark Canha hit an RBI double with two outs in the 11th inning and the Oakland Athletics edged the Kansas City Royals to hold their lead atop the AL wild-card race.
The Athletics, who have won seven of eight, began the day two games ahead of Tampa Bay for the top wild-card spot.
Starters Homer Bailey of the A’s and Danny Duffy of the Royals each pitched seven sharp innings. Bailey, who was traded from Kansas City to Oakland in July, allowed three hits and struck out 11 while Duffy gave up two hits and fanned six.
Jurickson Profar drew a leadoff walk from Jesse Hahn (0-1) in the 11th and stole second. After striking out Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman, Hahn intentionally walked Matt Olson to face Canha.
J.B. Wendelken (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. He struck out Jorge Soler with the bases loaded and two outs in the 11th.
■ Angels 3, Yankees 2: NEW YORK — Relief pitcher Adam Ottavino sailed a 30-foot throw home on Albert Pujols’ tiebreaking chopper, and the sloppy New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Angels with a chance to clinch the AL East.
Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton stung the ball in his return from injury and CC Sabathia got an emotional send-off in his final regular-season start in the Bronx, yet New York dropped to 99-54 after entering the night tied with Houston for the majors’ best record.
New York hasn’t won the AL East since 2012, the third-longest drought for the club since divisions were formed in 1969.
■ Indians 2, Tigers 1, 10th innings: CLEVELAND — Yasiel Puig hit an RBI single off the top of the right field wall with two outs in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Indians kept up their playoff push, beating the Detroit Tigers.
Cleveland beat the Tigers for the 16th straight time this season, one shy of its franchise record set against Baltimore in 1954. The Indians are 17-1 against the Tigers this year, outscoring them 109-38.
The Tigers, with the worst record in the majors at 45-106, matched their longest losing streak against an opponent. They also dropped 16 in a row to Minnesota in 2002-03.
■ Phillies 4, Braves 1: ATLANTA — Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin pitched seven smooth innings and the Philadelphia Phillies won their second straight game over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta has lost three in a row for the first time since July 16-18, but still leads the division by nine games. With nine games left in the regular season, the Braves can clinch their second consecutive NL East title with either two wins, two Washington losses or a combination of one each.
The Phillies, eliminated from the division race, began the night four games back and trailed three teams in the race for the second wild card.
■ Mets 7, Rockies 4: DENVER — Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 49th homer to tie the record for most by a rookie, then drew a bases-loaded walk during a four-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the New York Mets over the Colorado Rockies.
Alonso hit a long solo home run to left field in the sixth. He matched the rookie mark set by Mark McGwire for Oakland in 1987.
Jeff McNeil also went deep for the Mets, who set a franchise record with 225 home runs this season.
■ Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4: PHOENIX — Mike Leake worked effectively through traffic into the seventh inning, Domingo Leyba had two RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins.
Arizona had dropped to 5 1/2 games back in the NL wild-card race after a bullpen blowup led to a 12-6 loss to Miami on Tuesday night.
The Diamondbacks bounced back by jumping on Sandy Alcantara (5-14) early to keep their slim playoff chances alive with nine games to go.
Abraham Almonte hit his first career leadoff home run and Christian Walker added a solo shot for Arizona.
Leake (12-11) gave up solo homers to Austin Dean and Starlin Castro, but limited the rest of the damage in 6 2/3 innings. Archie Bradley retired the final four batters for his 15th save.
■ Mariners 4, Pirates 1: PITTSBURGH — Kyle Lewis hit his fifth home run since debuting Sept. 10, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates for their fourth straight win.
With Seattle leading 2-0 in the fourth inning, Lewis sent a sinker from Pirates starter Dario Agrazal (4-5) 383 feet to right field for a solo home run. It came after the 24-year-old rookie right fielder, who has homered in five of his eight major league games, struck out four times Tuesday.
Agrazal allowed a second straight batter to go deep when Tom Murphy took him 420 feet to center field for his 18th home run and a 4-0 lead. The Pirates’ rookie right-hander allowed the four runs and six hits while striking out six in five innings.
Tommy Milone (4-9) relieved Justin Dunn to start the third inning for Seattle before allowing two hits and using just 51 pitches to get through five shutout innings. Matt Magill allowed back-to-back singles to start the ninth before retiring the next three batters for his fifth save.
■ Giants 11, Red Sox 3: BOSTON — Stephen Vogt hit a two-run homer and the Giants beat the Red Sox, giving Bruce Bochy his 2,000th career victory as a manager in the majors.
Bochy became just the 11th manager to achieve 2,000 wins, reaching the milestone with just 10 games remaining for the Giants before their skipper retires at the end of the season.
He won 951 games while managing the San Diego Padres over 12 seasons and is 1,049-1,047 in 13 years with San Francisco, which won three World Series titles with Bochy at the helm.
Giants fans who stuck around for the end of the rout chanted “Bochy!” in the ninth inning.
■ Padres 2, Brewers 1: MILWAUKEE — Dinelson Lamet struck out a career-high 14 and Kirby Yates fanned pinch-hitter Ryan Braun with a runner on second base to close out the San Diego Padres’ 2-1 win over the playoff-contending Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers, who had won four in a row, began the day tied with the Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.
Rookie Seth Mejias-Brean hit his first career home run as the Padres ended a six-game losing streak.
Yates took over took to begin the ninth and walked Eric Thames to start the inning. With one out, pinch-runner Tyrone Taylor strayed too far off first base on a popup to shallow left and nearly got doubled off, but was hit in the back by Mejias-Brean’s throw. Taylor went to second on the shortstop’s throwing error, and was stranded when Yates struck out Braun for his 41st save.
The Brewers appeared to score the tying run on a fluke play with two outs in the seventh inning, but it was not allowed. With Cory Spangenberg on third base, Trent Grisham swung and missed at a third strike that wasn’t caught cleanly. Grisham was called safe when first baseman Eric Hosmer dropped the throw from catcher Francisco Mejia, with Spangenberg crossing the plate.
