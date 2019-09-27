■ Yankees 14, Rangers 7: ARLINGTON — James Paxton was removed from his final start before the playoffs after one inning because of a tight muscle in his buttocks, overshadowing six home runs by the Yankees in a 14-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night that gave New York 103 wins for the first time in a decade.
Paxton had won 10 consecutive starts, a career best. He allowed Danny Santana’s two-run homer in a 21-pitch first. At the end of the inning Yankees manager Aaron Boone, pitching coach Larry Rothschild and head athletic trainer Steve Donahue conferred in the dugout, and Ben Heller relieved in the second.
“I really don’t think it’s anything big at all,” Boone said, explaining his caution. “The next one is too important.”
New York’s postseason plans include a rotation with Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino, scheduled to make his third start Saturday after recovering from a lat injury that had sidelined him since spring training.
■ RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 2: TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays behind Tommy Pham’s two-run homer and 4 1/3 hitless innings from Tyler Glasnow.
Tampa Bay will play Oakland in the wild-card game on Wednesday night. The Rays will start Charlie Morton.
At 96-64, the low-budget Rays have their most wins since 2010 and can tie the team record of 97 set in 2008, when they won their only AL pennant and lost to Philadelphia in the World Series.
Austin Meadows also homered for the Rays, hitting his 33rd this season off Ryan Dull in the ninth.
■ NATIONALS 8, INDIANS 2: WASHINGTON —Cleveland will miss out on the postseason for the first time since 2015, eliminated from the AL wild-card race in a loss to the playoff-bound Washington.
Gerardo Parra had four RBIs to lead the Nationals to their sixth straight win. The Indians have lost three straight, totaling just two runs and seven hits in the last two, and their loss clinched a wild-card berth for Oakland.
■ METS 4, BRAVES 2: NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit his 52nd homer to match Aaron Judge’s rookie record, and New York beat Atlanta.
Alonso connected in the first inning against Dallas Keuchel, narrowly clearing the wall in left field for a solo shot that tied Judge’s mark from his breakout season with the New York Yankees in 2017.
■ ORIOLES 4, RED SOX 1: BOSTON — Renato Núñez hit a three-run homer, Asher Wojciechowski pitched six shutout innings and Baltimore beat Boston.
Wojciechowski (4-8) struck out six as the Orioles took the opener of the season-ending, three-game series for both clubs.
Baltimore also guaranteed that the Red Sox will finish with a losing record at Fenway Park. The Red Sox fell to 37-40 at Fenway, where they last finished with a losing record in 2014 — when they were also coming off a World Series championship.
■ PIRATES 6, REDS 5: PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer with two out in the ninth inning to give Pittsburgh a win over Cincinnati.
Jake Elmore set up Newman’s game-ending swing with a leadoff single against Raisel Iglesias (3-12). Newman, who also hit a three-run homer in the fifth, hit a drive into the bleachers in left for his 12th homer.
It was Iglesias’ sixth blown save opportunity. Yacksel Rios (1-0) worked a scoreless inning for his fifth career victory.