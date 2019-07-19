■ Cardinals 12, Reds 11: CINCINNATI — Jose Martinez homered and singled during a 10-run rally in the sixth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a seven-run deficit Friday night for a wild 12-11 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Down 7-0, the Cardinals put together their biggest inning of the season on the way to their sixth win in seven games.
Jesse Winker hit a two-out, two-run single in the ninth off Cardinals closer Carlos Martinez. But Joey Votto grounded out with runners at the corners to give Martinez his seventh save.
Journeyman catcher Ryan Lavarnway hit two homers, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs for Cincinnati in his first game in the majors this season. Released by the Yankees this week after hitting .213 in a Triple-A backup role, Lavarnway was signed by the Reds after a series of injuries left them thin behind the plate.
The 31-year-old Lavarnway, who had played a total of 12 games in the big leagues in the last four seasons, went 3 for 4 with a walk.
■ Cubs 6, Padres 5: CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead grand slam and the Chicago Cubs overcame an early home run by Manny Machado to beat the San Diego Padres.
Javier Báez also homered for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have won six of seven since the All-Star break.
Josh Naylor tied the score 5-5 in the eighth inning against Pedro Strop (2-3) with his first career pinch homer, but the Cubs went back ahead in the bottom half.
Rizzo singled off Craig Stammen (6-5), rookie shortstop Fernandez Tatis Jr. threw Addison Russell’s grounder into center field for an error, Jason Heyward was intentionally walked and David Bote hit a grounder to third. Machado threw home for a forceout and catcher Francisco Mejia threw to first, even though he didn’t have a play on Bote. The ball hit off the glove of first baseman Eric Hosmer and bounced into short right field as Rizzo scored on Hosmer’s error.
Craig Kimbrel struck out three around a four-pitch walk in the ninth for his fourth save in five chances. San Diego has lost five of six and 11 of 15.
Jon Lester made his 400th big league appearance and matched his career high by allowing 12 hits, giving up four runs in six innings. Lester needed 26 pitches to get through the first on a muggy afternoon with a 93-degree temperature at game time.
■ Phillies 6, Pirates 1: PITTSBURGH — Bryce Harper’s go-ahead RBI single was one of 15 hits the Philadelphia Phillies used to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving them back-to-back victories for the first time since July 2.
Harper hit a seventh-inning single off Pirates reliever Richard Rodríguez (3-4) that scored pinch-hitter Brad Miller to give the Phillies their first lead of the game.
Rookie outfielder Adam Haseley added a solo homer to start the scoring and a run-scoring double to cap it for the Phillies.
Miller reached on a single to left and advanced on a walk and fielder’s choice to set the table for Harper, who finished 2 for 5 with a double. The run snapped a 19-game scoreless streak for Rodríguez.
Philadelphia made it 3-1 in the eighth inning on Jean Segura’s bases-loaded infield single that followed a 13-pitch battle with reliever Kyle Crick.
In the ninth, Maikel Franco drove in J.T. Realmuto with another infield single, César Hernández scored on a wild pitch and Haseley plated Franco with a double.
Haseley also hit a solo homer in the fifth inning, his second in two games.
The rally made a winner of Juan Nicasio (2-3), who pitched one-third of an inning in relief of starter Jake Arrieta. Arrieta worked 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He struck out four and allowed six hits.
Cole Irvin pitched two innings for his first save.
■ Yankees 8, Rockies 2: NEW YORK — Edwin Encarnación hit a go-ahead, grand slam, a trio of ex-Rockies beat up on their former team and the New York Yankees defeated Colorado.
Encarnación lined his 12th career slam in the third inning off Kyle Freeland, and first-year Yankees DJ LeMahieu, Adam Ottavino and Mike Tauchman poured it on in their first games against their old club. LeMahieu had two hits and two RBIs, Ottavino struck out the side in a perfect relief inning and Tauchman had a career-high three hits, a stolen base and threw out a runner at home plate from left field.
Aaron Judge added a two-run homer, and J.A. Happ (8-5) struck out eight while pitching two-run ball over five innings for the Yankees. New York came from behind to win for a fourth straight game and improved to a major league-best 63-33 — 30 games over .500 for the first time this season. The Yankees lead second-place Tampa Bay by a season-high nine games in the AL East.
■ Indians 10, Royals 5: CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Mercado went 5 for 5 and drove in two runs as the Cleveland Indians won their sixth straight game, defeating the Kansas City Royals.
Mercado had an RBI double in the third inning and a run-scoring single in the sixth. He also scored twice.
Mercado is batting .423 (11 for 26) with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last eight games. He was called up from Triple-A Columbus on May 14 and became the 12th Indians rookie since 1913 to have at least five hits in a game.
Shane Bieber (9-3), making his second start since being named MVP of the All-Star Game held at Progressive Field, allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings.
■ Braves 4, Nationals 3: ATLANTA — Josh Donaldson’s bases-loaded single off Fernando Rodney in the ninth inning lifted the Atlanta Braves over the Washington Nationals after Luke Jackson allowed a tying, two-run homer to Victor Robles in the top half.
Ronald Acuña Jr., who had three hits, led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk off Rodney (0-3) and took second on Dansby Swanson’s single. Freddie Freeman walked on four pitches, loading the bases.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez brought in left fielder Juan Soto as a fifth infielder, including three on the left side against the right-handed hitting Donaldson.
Donaldson hit a 2-0 pitch over Robles to center-field warning track, and the Braves boosted their NL East lead to 6½ games over the second-place Nationals. Atlanta had lost its previous five home games against Washington.
Robles’ homer went 446 feet to left, giving Jackson his seventh blown save in 24 chances.
■ White Sox 9, Rays 2: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Leury García had four hits, including three doubles, Reynaldo López won for the first time in six starts and the Chicago White Sox stopped a seven-game losing streak by beating the slumping Tampa Bay Rays.
García became the first White Sox player to have three doubles in a game since Adam Eaton against Minnesota on Aug. 2, 2014.
López (5-8) gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts. He had been 0-2 with a 5.34 ERA since beating Kansas City on June 9.
Tampa Bay dropped a season-high nine games behind the AL East-leading Yankees after arriving about 3:30 a.m. following a doubleheader loss in New York. The Rays have dropped behind Cleveland and Oakland for the two AL wild-card spots. The Rays held an eight-game lead over the third-place team in the wild-card race at the start of play on June 11 but have lost 20 of 35 since.
■ Blue Jays 12, Tigers 1: DETROIT — Marcus Stroman breezed through seven scoreless innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays batted around in both the fourth and the sixth on their way to a 12-1 rout of the Detroit Tigers.
Teoscar Hernandez homered for Toronto, which scored four runs in the fourth and five in the sixth, sending 10 batters to the plate in each inning. The Tigers lost for the 26th time in their last 29 home games. That does not include a May 19 game in which Detroit was also losing when the contest was suspended.
Stroman (6-10) allowed six hits. The All-Star right-hander struck out five with no walks in what was his first career start at Detroit.
Jordan Zimmermann (0-7) is now winless in his last 16 starts. He allowed six runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, and the right-hander has yielded 20 runs in his last three starts.
■ Orioles 11, Red Sox 2: BALTIMORE — Anthony Santander and Keon Broxton homered off David Price, and the Baltimore Orioles got six solid innings from rookie right-hander John Means in an 11-2 rout of the Boston Red Sox.
Price (7-3) allowed six runs, eight hits and a walk in four innings to take his first loss in 13 starts since April 27. The left-hander was 8-0 at Camden Yards and 16-5 lifetime against the Orioles before turning in a surprisingly ineffective performance in 96-degree heat against the team with the worst record in the big leagues.
Sam Travis homered for the Red Sox, who had won 14 of their previous 16 road games.
Boston leadoff hitter Mookie Betts had his streak of scoring in 13 straight games come to an end, one short of breaking the franchise record he now shares with Ted Williams (1946).