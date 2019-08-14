■ WHITE SOX 13, ASTROS 9: CHICAGO — James McCann hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox outlasted the Houston Astros 13-9 Wednesday to win the season series from the runaway AL West leaders.
Rookie Eloy Jiménez hit his 20th homer and doubled, and Tim Anderson doubled twice among four hits for the White Sox. Following a doubleheader split on Tuesday, Chicago (54-65) took two of three games from the Astros in a little over 24 hours and finished 4-3 against them this year. Houston has lost three of four following an eight-game winning streak.
McCann lined his 13th homer on an 0-2 pitch from Ryan Pressly (2-3) with two outs into the right field bullpen to end a 16-game drought.
José Altuve hit a two-run homer off Evan Marshall in the Astros eighth to tie it at 9.
■ Yankees 6, Orioles 5: NEW YORK — Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles for the 16th straight time this season, winning 6-5 in their final meeting this year.
The Yankees went 17-2 against the O’s, their most wins versus any opponent in a season since going 17-5 over the Kansas City Athletics in 1959. New York’s winning streak is its longest against anyone in a season since a 21-game string over the St. Louis Browns in 1927.
Sanchez hit his 10th home run against the Orioles this year, capping a four-run burst in the first inning. He sent a 2-0 changeup from Dylan Bundy (5-13) over the center field fence on top of the netting above Monument Park with two outs to give New York a 4-1 lead.
■ Red Sox 5, Indians 1: CLEVELAND — Rafael Devers homered and singled, extending his robust hit streak to eight straight at-bats, and Xander Bogaerts connected twice to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
Devers went 6 for 6 with four doubles Tuesday night in Boston’s 7-6, 10-inning win. A day later, he singled in the first inning and hit a solo home run in the third before being retired on a comebacker in the fifth.
The MLB record for consecutive hits is 12, last accomplished by Detroit’s Walt Dropo in 1952. Pinky Higgins got 12 straight for the Red Sox in 1938.
Bogaerts hit a solo drive in the third — his 100th career homer — and had a three-run shot in the seventh as Boston kept its modest postseason hopes alive.
■ Nationals 17, Reds 7: WASHINGTON — Anthony Rendon, Kurt Suzuki and Adam Eaton hit homers in a 10-run fifth that included an RBI single from Stephen Strasburg, and the Washington Nationals tacked on another six runs in the next inning of what became a 17-7 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, completing a three-game series sweep.
This marked the first time since the Nationals moved from Montreal in 2005 that every member of the team’s lineup scored in a single inning. The NL wild-card leaders broke loose against Trevor Bauer for their biggest inning of the season; they scored 11 in an inning at Colorado in 2017.
■ Phillies 11, Cubs 1: PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper went deep twice and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Charlie Manuel’s first game as hitting coach, ruining Cole Hamels’ return home.
Manuel was back in red pinstripes in his old dugout exactly six years to the day the franchise icon managed his last game for the Phillies. He heard “Charlie! Charlie! Charlie!” chants after Realmuto connected to make it 10-0 in the third.
Hamels, the 2008 NLCS and World Series MVP with Manuel’s Phillies, was roughed up in his first game in Philadelphia since he was traded to Texas in July 2015. Hamels (6-4) gave up eight runs and nine hits in two-plus innings.
■ Dodgers 9, Marlins 1: MIAMI — Clayton Kershaw struck out the first seven batters he faced and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins.
Kershaw (12-2) allowed two hits and retired the first 14 Miami batters before Harold Ramirez’s two-out single to right in the fifth. The three-time Cy Young Award winner left after 90 pitches.
Rookie Edwin Rios hit his first two major league homers. Justin Turner went 3 for 5 with a home run and Corey Seager homered and had three RBIs for the Dodgers, who have outscored Miami 34-2 in the last three games.
■ Brewers 6, Twins 5: MILWAUKEE — Rookie Trent Grisham hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins.
The Brewers trailed 5-3 when Grisham, batting leadoff in his 11th game in the majors, blasted a 2-2 fastball from Sergio Romo (2-1) into the right-field stands. Ryan Braun reached on a throwing error by shortstop Jorge Polanco and Hernán Pérez singled before Grisham went deep.
Minnesota loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, but Matt Albers got C.J. Cron to fly out and earned his fourth save.
■ Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 6: DENVER — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
After Trevor Story was hit by a pitch, Arenado launched a fastball from Archie Bradley (3-5) over the fence in left. It was Arenado’s third career walk-off homer and first since June 18, 2017, against San Francisco.
Arenado was doused with Powerade soon after crossing home plate and mobbed by teammates. Colorado ended a string of five straight losses to Arizona. The Rockies are 14-33 since June 21, one of the worst marks by winning percentage in the majors over the stretch.
■ Padres 7, Rays 2: SAN DIEGO — Cal Quantrill contributed with his arm and bat as the San Diego Padres beat Tampa Bay for the first time in over nine years, topping the Rays.
San Diego had lost nine in a row to the Rays overall since June 23, 2010, in an interleague matchup that hasn’t occurred too often.
Eric Hosmer homered to help San Diego stop a three-game losing streak. Tampa Bay had won five in row, along with nine straight on the road.
■ Athletics 9, Giants 5: SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Chapman homered twice, including a pivotal drive in the ninth inning that followed a late collapse by Oakland’s bullpen, and the Athletics held on to beat the San Francisco Giants.
Homer Bailey pitched seven scoreless innings and singled twice. Robbie Grossman also went deep and made a sliding catch in left, and Matt Olson added a two-run double to help the A’s earn a split of the two-game series between Bay Area rivals.
Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco, which had won three straight.
■ Tigers 3, Mariners 2: DETROIT — Victor Reyes hit a two-run single in the second inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Seattle Mariners.
Harold Castro had three hits for Detroit while catcher Jake Rogers threw out two baserunners to end innings.
The Tigers improved to 4-6 with one game left in an 11-game homestand. Seattle has lost nine of 11.
Edwin Jackson (3-5) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out four and allowed two homers while winning his second straight start.
