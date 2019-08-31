■ RANGERS 3, MARINERS 2: ARLINGTON — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning after Texas rallied with the help of a video review and beat Texas.
Elvis Andrus scored the tying run in the ninth after he was originally ruled out by home plate umpire Jansen Visconti. The play was overturned via replay review.
Andrus led off the ninth against Matt Magill (4-2) with his second double of the game. After he went to third on Willie Calhoun’s ground out, Nick Solak grounded to short. Andrus broke on contact and beat Dylan Moore’s throw with a headfirst slide. Visconti ruled out, but crew chief Jerry Meals called for a review that overturned the play.
Solak reached first, then went to third when Dee Gordon misplayed Rougned Odor’s grounder for a two-base error. Danny Santana was intentionally walked, and Kiner-Falefa stroked the winning single to right-center.
■ BLUE JAYS 6, ASTROS 4: TORONTO — Cavan Biggio and Teoscar Hernandez each hit a two-run homer, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday.
Biggio drove in three runs and scored twice against the team his Hall of Fame father Craig starred with for 20 seasons.
Clay Buchholz (1-3) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his first win since Aug. 22, 2018, for Arizona against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Former Astros closer Ken Giles struck out George Springer, José Altuve and Alex Bregman in the ninth for his 18th save in 19 opportunities.
■ TIGERS 10, TWINS 7: DETROIT — The Minnesota Twins capped a night of sensational slugging by breaking the major league record for home runs in a season, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Detroit’s seven-run third inning in the Tigers’ 10-7 victory.
The Twins homered six times to bring their season total to 268, one more than the New York Yankees managed last year. Minnesota broke the mark when Mitch Garver led off the ninth with a drive to left for his second homer of the game.
Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz also went deep for Minnesota, which passed the 1997 Mariners (264 homers) during the game. Martín Perez (9-6) got the loss.
Ronny Rodriguez hit a pair of two-run homers for the Tigers, who snapped a six-game skid and halted a six-game winning streak by the AL Central-leading Twins. Matthew Boyd (7-10) earned the win.
■ NATIONALS 7, MARLINS 0: WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg struck out 14 in eight crisp innings and Anthony Rendon homered twice, powering the Nationals to the victory.
Strasburg (16-6) retired 22 straight after allowing two first-inning singles. The right-hander did not walk a batter while throwing 107 pitches, and he also contributed an RBI single at the plate.
Juan Soto and Kurt Suzuki also homered for the NL wild card leaders, who have won three straight and eight of nine.
The Marlins extended the franchise record with their 14th consecutive road loss.
Miami’s Pablo López (5-7) allowed six runs and six hits in three innings.
■ YANKEES 4, ATHLETICS 3, 11 INNINGS: NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning, handing the Yankees their first victory in five tries against the Athletics this season.
Aaron Judge hit a tying homer for New York with two outs in the eighth, his 19th of the season. The 6-foot-7 Judge also took a potential home run away from Matt Chapman in the 10th, barely needing to leave his feet for a grab at the right field wall.
Gary Sánchez went deep twice for the AL East leaders, and Cory Gearrin (1-2) got his first win with New York.
Lou Trivino (4-6) was beginning his third inning of work when he surrendered LeMahieu’s 24th homer.
■ METS 6, PHILLIES 3: PHILADELPHIA — Wilson Ramos matched his career high with four hits and extended his hitting streak to 24 games, helping the Mets to the road win.
Todd Frazier had three hits and two RBIs for the Mets, who pulled within four games of the Cubs for the second NL wild card. Frazier also made a stellar run-saving catch in the sixth inning.
Ramos had three singles and a double, upping his average to .446 (41 for 92) during the streak.
Bryce Harper homered for Philadelphia, which remained 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs. Former Mets left-hander Jason Vargas (6-7) gave up five runs in four-plus innings.
■ RAYS 9, INDIANS 6: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tommy Pham, Avisail Garcia, Ji-Man Choi and Travis d’Arnaud homered, powering Tampa Bay to the victory.
The Rays have won the first two games of the three-game set to tighten the AL wild-card race. Cleveland holds a half-game lead over Tampa Bay and Oakland for the first wild card.
Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor went deep for the Indians. Zach Plesac (7-5) got the loss.
Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis left in the seventh with right wrist discomfort.
Jalen Beeks (6-3) pitched three scoreless innings for the win, and Emilio Pagán got two outs for his 16th save.